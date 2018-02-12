360 Sprint Cars Added to Stockton Program November 2nd

From Gary Thomas

STOCKTON, Ca. (February 11, 2018) — The 35th annual Tribute to Gary Patterson weekend on November 2 and 3 at the Stockton Dirt Track just got bigger! For the first time Winged 360 Sprint Cars have been added to the Friday program, alongside the C&H Veteran Ent. presents Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour and Dwarf Cars.

Saturday’s finale will again be championship night for the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards and the King of the West-NARC Fujitsu 410 Sprint Car Series.

Tribute to Gary Patterson “Nor-Cal Finals” weekend schedule at the Stockton Dirt Track-

Friday November 2: Winged 360 Sprint Cars (non-sanctioned), C&H Veteran Ent. presents Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour and Dwarf Cars

Saturday November 3: Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards and King of the West-NARC Fujitsu 410 Sprint Car Series Championship Finale

The Stockton Dirt Track is a 4/10-mile clay oval located on the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton, California. The physical address is 1658 S Airport Way, Stockton, CA 95206.