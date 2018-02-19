FVP Platinum Battery Western Spring Shootout Invades Stockton March 16-17

From Gary Thomas

STOCKTON, CA – The World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series 40th anniversary season is officially underway and in just four weeks the “Greatest Show on Dirt” will make their annual visit to Stockton for the two-night FVP Platinum Battery Western Spring Shootout.

The March 16 and 17 double header kicks-off the sixth season of competition at the Stockton Dirt Track and marks the fourth straight year that the World of Outlaws will be on hand for both nights at the FVP Platinum Battery Western Spring Shootout.

“Everyone at the Stockton Dirt Track is really excited to open the season with the World of Outlaws and we hope all the fans are as well,” commented promoter Tony Noceti. “This year we are going to have a golf tournament on Friday morning, in addition to the breakfast, live band and car show that will take place on Saturday. We have a great thing going right now in California and have a pretty awesome fan base, so we want to sprinkle some new things in here and there to keep making this WOO weekend a true event.”

FVP, a premier producer of high quality original equipment auto products, returns as title sponsor for the annual spring weekend destination event at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds facility, where each night will be a separate points-paying race for the World of Outlaws Craftsmen Sprint Car Series. FVP products are engineered to provide their customers with quality products that are equal or superior in performance to the major national brands at a competitive price.

Tickets continue to be on sale for Friday and Saturday March 16 and 17 and are a great value at just $60 for a two-night General Admission weekend pass and $70 for a two-night Reserved Grandstand weekend pass. Single-night tickets and box seats are also available. Children 10 and under are free in G.A. only. To reserve your seats simply visit https://dirtcar.ticketforce.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=271 or call (844) 347-8849. Dwarf Cars will also be in action each night.

Camping is available during the FVP Platinum Battery Western Spring Shootout. To reserve your spot contact 916-370-9417. We will do our best to accommodate everyone as well as we can. There is a two-night minimum for camping at the event. Remember to bring extension cords, water hoses, water hose Y’s, & in-ground water spigots. For a map of the campground visit http://stocktondirttrack.com/rv_camping.pdf

Delta Speedway, also located on the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds, will be running a special race on Thursday March 15, making it a three-night happening on the grounds. The Delta Speedway is just a short walk across the parking lot from where the camping area is behind the grandstands at the Dirt Track.

On Friday morning a new golf tournament will also be held, with a player form to join the tourney at http://stocktondirttrack.com/ncar_2018_golf_player.pdf

Come join us for a great time at the beautiful Oakmoore Golf Course. Trophies and prizes will be awarded to the top three teams as well as closet to the pin and longest drive. You will also have a chance to win a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado for a hole in one on a par 3! We’ll also have great raffle prizes. All proceeds go to Northern California Auto Racing Inc. which is raising funds to build a West Coast Racing Hall of Fame and Museum.

On Saturday morning a breakfast will be held on the fairgrounds, followed by a live music to entertain the crowd in the midway.

The Stockton Dirt Track is a lightning fast 4/10-mile clay oval located on the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton, California. The physical address is 1658 S Airport Way, Stockton, CA 95206. Be sure to like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/stocktondirt & follow along on Twitter https://twitter.com/StocktonDirt