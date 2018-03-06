Cummins, Inc. Supplying Power To Monday Night At The Chili Bowl

From Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (March 5, 2018) – The 33rd annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire will get a shot of power as Indiana based Cummins, Inc. has signed on as the title sponsor of the Chili Bowl’s newly announced Monday Qualifying Night.

A global power leader, the Cummins brand is found in everything from home generators to the trucks and heavy equipment that move both earth and the global economy. With a workforce that exceeds 55,000 people, Cummins rise to becoming a multinational Fortune 500 company is that of the American dream come true.

“I’ll just say, you can’t find a better product than Cummins, and we are very proud to partner with a company that is true to its American roots,” commented Chili Bowl co-founder, Emmett Hahn. “Their support of Motorsports has a very long history, and we’re excited to be a part of that now.”

Cummins Qualifying Night at the Chili Bowl will also include the week’s first laps of practice for teams in search of the coveted Golden Driller. The Cummins brand will be on display for the duration of the 33rd Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire with products, literature, and more at the ready in the event’s Tradeshow.

For more information on Cummins, Inc. find them online at https://www.cummins.com as well as Social Media at https://www.facebook.com/Cummins/ and https://twitter.com/Cummins.

Tickets for the 33rd Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire go on sale on Wednesday, March 7, 2018, at 9:00 A.M. (CT) with renewals, changes to existing orders, and all new orders accepted until April 27, 2018.

Tickets for the 33rd Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire will be sold in 6, 5, and 4-day packages for grandstand reserve seating. Ticket prices for the 33rd Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire are as follows, and do not include shipping. (Cost of shipping varies on the number of ticket orders and the location we are shipping to. All tickets purchased by fans outside of the United States will be held at will call):

4-Day (Wednesday-Saturday) $227

5-Day (Tuesday-Saturday) $282

6-Day (Monday-Saturday) $337

All current U.S. based ticket holders will be sent a renewal form via USPS. The offices of the Chili Bowl Nationals are open Monday-Friday from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. (CT).

Starting March 7, 2018, tickets can be renewed by phone by calling (918) 838-3777. If sending in the renewal form, those can be returned by mail to 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112 or by fax to (918) 836-5517. Tickets can be purchased with Visa. MasterCard, Cash, Check, or Money Order. Orders will not be taken via email or social media.

If someone with a Reserved Seat would like to upgrade to a Combo Ticket/Pit Pass, the cost is $20 per day. Upgrading to a combo pass must be done at the event.

If a Reserved Seat ticket cannot be procured, Pit Passes will be on sale at the event and never sell out. The Pit Pass allows fans access to the back straightaway on a first come, first served basis. Pit Passes are $45 per weekday and $60 on Saturday.

All orders are processed by hand throughout the month of May. All renewals are processed first, then changes to those accounts, then new orders will be done in the order they were received until all tickets are sold. Tickets are mailed in the month of June.

Times and other event information will be published once finalized.

For continued updates on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, fans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals. All official press, updates, and results on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire can be found online at http://www.chilibowl.com.