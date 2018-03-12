Excitement Building for 29th Annual National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Induction Weekend

From Bob Baker

KNOXVILLE, Iowa. (March 8, 2018) – The 29th Annual National Sprint Car Hall of Fame induction festivities will be held Friday, June 1 and Saturday, June 2. Tickets for Saturday’s induction banquet are $25 and can be ordered by contacting Lori DeMoss at 641-842-6176 or by e-mail at LDeMoss@SprintCarHoF.com. The banquet will again be held at Noon in the Dyer-Hudson Hall on the Marion County Fairgrounds in Knoxville, Iowa. Festivities will get underway with a catered luncheon from Rib Shack.

Those individuals being inducted for their career achievements include: Drivers – Bryan Clauson, Lance Dewease and Dave Steele; Owners-Mechanics-Builders-Manufacturers-Car Sponsors – Scott Gerkin and Emmett J. Malloy; Promoters-Officials-Media Members-Event/Series Sponsors – Steve Beitler and Bob Mays; and Pre-1945 Era – Oscar “Red” Garnant. Hall of Famers Dave Argabright and Pat Sullivan will emcee the event. Following Saturday’s induction, inductees’ families and friends are invited back to the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum’s second floor for the unveiling of the new inductees’ plaques.

One of the highlights of the weekend also includes the attendance of previous National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductees, making the Friday, June 1, festivities at the museum a “must attend” event. This year, that will be elevated with screenings of the short film “Rocket” in the museum’s theater on the second floor. The much acclaimed film is the winner of dozens of awards worldwide. “Rocket” tells a bittersweet fairy tale set in the world of 1950’s dirt track racing. With a legacy traditionally passed down from father to son, Annie Pankratz strives to build a destiny all her own. Among the many historic cars featured in the movie is the Chapman Special #27, which had previously been on display in our museum. The director is none other than Brenna Malloy, the great granddaughter of 2018 National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductee, Emmett J. Malloy. The film will screen at 5 p.m. and again at 6 p.m. Stay tuned for more information on this exciting event!

Following the screening, at 7 p.m., will be our salute to our inductees on the museum’s second floor! The reception and gathering of previous inductees always includes an open mic discussion with plenty of stories, true or fabricated! The reception is FREE and open to the public. Pennsylvania’s Lynn Paxton and Indiana’s Steve Stapp are often the ring leaders, as we are treated to a night of stories from some of the greats of the sport. Invitations are going out to our inductees soon, so stay tuned for who to expect in Knoxville during Induction weekend and our Friday night festivities!

Saturday evening, racing is scheduled at the Knoxville Raceway. McKay Insurance Agency/Nationwide Night Knoxville Championship Cup Series racing will feature 410 sprint cars, 360 sprints featuring the Nebraska 360 Sprint Series and 305 sprints.

For more information on the events at Knoxville Raceway, visit www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com. For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter!