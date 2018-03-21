DFW Urethane ‘Seals’ Deal with Sprint Car Bandits Series

From Darin Short

FORNEY, Texas (March 21, 2018) – Since 1986, DFW Urethane has been providing premier commercial and industrial roofing serving Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, Texas and Oklahoma; and today they have become a proud sponsor of the NCRA Sprint Car Bandits (SCB) series.

DFW Urethane specializes in energy-efficient roofing systems and building insulation. They are experts in re-roofing and retrofits as well as new construction with long-lasting solutions for flat-roof and metal-roof buildings.

You can reach them at www.DFWUrethane.com or by calling 972-222-8462 or at P.O. Box 1918 Forney, TX 75126.

So, when you’re ready to stop roof leaks for good, or would like to learn more about making your building or facility more energy-efficient, rely on the leaders in spray foam roofing and insulation: DFW Urethane!

The President of DFW Urethane is John Ewell, and is a long-time racer as well. John competed in the Sprint Car Bandits last season.

The Sprint Car Bandits series is proud to add DFW Urethane to its growing list of marketing partners. With each SCB sponsor announcement, the series can continue to implement one of its primary missions, and that is adding to the already excellent competitor purses.