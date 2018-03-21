Winter Weather Forces Atomic Speedway Cancelation for Saturday

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (March 21, 2018) – Atomic Speedway’s program featuring winged 410 sprint cars Saturday night has been cancelled due to inclement weather. Sprint cars return to Atomic Saturday March 31st along with an Easter Egg hunt for the kids.
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (March 21, 2018) – Atomic Speedway’s program featuring winged 410 sprint cars Saturday night has been cancelled due to inclement weather. Sprint cars return to Atomic Saturday March 31st along with an Easter Egg hunt for the kids.
© TJSlideways.com