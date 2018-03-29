Racing to Shift Away from Western Springs Speedway After 2019

By TJ Buffenbarger

Racing will no longer be a part of Western Springs Speedway in Auckland, New Zealand after March 2019. The Auckland Council made the decision to relocate Speedway activities away from Western Springs where it has been taking place for over 90 years.

Velocitynews.co.nz reports the Regional Facilities Auckland, the managing arm of the Western Springs facility, decided it would be prudent to move the racing program out to Waikaraka Park in Onehunga.

Western Springs has been the central point for midget and sprint car racing in New Zealand. American’s regularly travel there to compete around the New Year in the International Midget Car Series.

A vote is expected to take place in May to decide the future of the Western Springs facility.