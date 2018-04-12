Oswego Speedway Announces Group Time Trial and Handicapping Format for 2018

From Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (April 11, 2018) – For a second season, the group time trial format will return to Oswego Speedway’s Novelis Supermodified and Pathfinder Bank SBS divisions on regular race nights in 2018.

Once again, at the conclusion of standard hot lap sessions each week, Supermodified and SBS competitors will take to the racing surface once again for their 15 minute long time trial session, which will still be held in ‘Open Pit’ format, allowing five to six cars on the track at a time. All drivers must use their heat and feature tires for the group time trials, which will be stenciled prior to cars going on the track. You may go on the track more than once, but may not change tires.

The heat race lineups will also be determined by the group time trials, with the inversion for the heats based on a 18-24 car count. The race director will announce the inversion each week before time trials and all drivers must be within one second of fast time to earn their heat race starting spot. Those not within one second will start at the rear of the heat.

Different in 2018, points for the top eight in group time trials will be awarded as follows: 10, 8, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1, which is identical to the point system for all heat races. Last season, group time trial points were of higher value than those of the preliminary races.

As implemented at Oswego Speedway for the past several years, officials will take the top four finishers from each heat race and handicap those cars into their feature. Handicap continues to be based on the last three weeks of racing for all main events, however drivers will no longer be penalized for missing a show. If a driver who did not participate in the previous week’s feature event still finishes in the top four positions in his heat race, that individual can now start between twelfth and seventh in the main event lineup while the top six positions are reserved for drivers who competed in the three weeks prior. The previous week’s feature winner must start no better than twelfth place.

Oswego Speedway’s 68th Annual Opening Day is scheduled for Saturday, May 26. The program will feature Jim Shampine Memorial Twin 50’s for the Novelis Supermodifieds along with the Tony White Memorial 35 for the Pathfinder Bank SBS. Tickets are available by calling the speedway box office at (315)-342-0646.

