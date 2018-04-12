Patriot Sprint Tour announces 2018 Marketing Partners

From Paul Harkenrider

SODUS, N.Y. (April 12, 2018) – As we are now just under two weeks away from opening weekend at Outlaw and Merrittville Speedways, the Patriot Sprint Tour is pleased to announce its 2018 Marketing partners

A-Verdi Storage Containers has been a partner with PST since 2007 and they are back once again in 2018. A-Verdi Storage Containers is headquartered in Savannah, NY and is under the operation of Joe and Patty Verdi servicing every corner of New York State with their high-quality storage solutions. They are an onsite storage provider, handling commercial, residential and industrial customers for the past 30 years. You can visit www.averdi.com for more information.

ASI Racewear has been serving customers in the Northeast for over 30 years. They are also the official apparel provider for the 2018 season. They specialize in t-shirts and fire suits for your race team. With their state of the art equipment, ASI specializes in a number of different services such as; screen printing, embroidery, digital printing, finishing & packaging.

Bonnell’s Collision Center is a AAA approved auto collision center. The AAA Approved Auto Repair program approves only facilities that meet the highest standards in accident repair & automobile painting, competency, reliability, cleanliness, overall experience and fair pricing. These repair facilities employ only trained, certified technicians, and offer timely repairs, convenient hours and good service. Bonnell’s Collision is committed to the Erie community. Their 80 local employees volunteer their time and services in the community to make Erie stronger. Not only are they a proud supporter of PST, they are also a proud sponsor of Auto Racers for Kids Charities! You can visit bonnellscollsion.com for more information!

Brodix Cylinder Heads of Mena, Arkansas is one of the leading innovators in racing heads. Brodix has been successful in all forms of racing since the company was founded in 1979. For more information, log onto brodix.com.

Casey’s Truck Salvage, INC. located just outside of Buffalo is one of the premier leaders in truck parts sales in all of Western New York. They specialize in medium and heavy-duty drive train parts. They also purchase and sell medium truck parts, equipment, and salvage. Their truck parts yard covers 40 acres with vintage and late model truck salvage. Be sure to visit caseystrucksalvage.com for more info!

Fans will have many camping opportunities to travel with the Patriot Sprint Tour this season and you will need a very reliable generator to do so. Champion Power Equipment and Super Gen Products, of Newark, NY is the areas leader in power equipment. They have many years of experience providing very dependable and durable power products.

CBP Media of Hornell, NY is entering its third season as the official photographer of the Patriot Sprint Tour. Specializing in photography, videography, web design and media relations, CBP Media is your one stop shop for all of your media needs. Visit www.cbp-media.com for more information.

Danny Willmes Enterprises of Rochester, NY, will joins the PST marketing family for the fourth straight year by sponsoring the lap leader standings. Willmes has been involved with the series for many years have sponsored Darryl Ruggles, Alysha Bay, Kelly Hebing, and Steve Glover.

Fine Touch Collision of London, Ontario plays a key role when the tour crosses the border into Ontario Canada. They have been proudly serving the Southern Ontario region since 1985. They provide quality collision repairs and auto body painting offering free drive in computerized estimates. You can visit their website at finetouchcollision.com for more information.

Hoosier Racing Tires has been the official tire provider for the Patriot Sprint Tour for over a decade and they are back once again for the 2018 season. With locations in St. Catherine’s, Ontario and Niagara Falls, NY, you will see a set of four Hoosier Racing Tires on every Patriot Sprint Tour race car.

To make the tires work, you need methanol fuel to make these cars go and supplying that once again for the 2017 season will be Insinger Race Fuels, of Dushore, PA. This will be the eighth season that Insinger Race Fuels will be the official supplier of the Patriot Sprint Tour.

For the fifth consecutive season, Einstein Construction Group will be joining the Patriot Sprint Tour Sponsor family. The company is headquartered out of Denton, Texas, but is mainly based here in Central, New York. They are a full service, general construction company partnering with hundreds of owners and design teams to deliver high quality, cost effective projects on a national level. They also play a large support in the racing operation of teenage driver, Paulie Colagiovanni. Be sure to visit einsteinconstructiongroup.com to learn more.

Evingham Site Excavation of Bolivar, NY, is back again to sponsor the Four Laps of Fame Dash Program for the 2018 season. For nearly ten years, the Patriot Sprint Tour has been utilizing the dash portion of each race program not for cars in the front of pack but for those who finish in positions ninth to 14th in our passing points qualifying system. Additionally, a season-long point fund will run in unison to benefit the drivers that run these events the most during the year. Evingham Site Excavation is now entering their fourth year of presenting this program, they offer a wide array of construction and excavation that you need.

Just Signs & Designs of Ransomville, NY is your toy wrap specialist. It is owned and operated by series competitor, Dave Just. They offer signage services in a variety of ways, from vehicle graphics, to side wraps on Snowmobile and ATV’s on all makes and models. You can contact Rachel & Dave Just at 716-807- 9536 or by email at justsigns54@yahoo.com.

Mike Emhof Motorsports has been a key component to the success of the Patriot Sprint Tour for the last several years. Once again, this season, a fully stocked parts trailer will be available for drivers to purchase parts, tires, and fuel, at all Patriot Sprint Tour American series events. From micro sprints, to full size sprint cars, Mike Emhof can meet your parts requests. For more information on the purchasing of Sprint Car parts, be sure to contact Mike at 585-370-6495 and visit them on the web at www.mikeemhofmotorsports.com.

Patriot Tank Lines is back to support the series for the fourth consecutive season. The Weedsport, NY trucking company will once again be presenting the Hard Charger award. The award is earned through a season-long tabulation that rewards points for each position advanced in all PST A-Mains. Patriot Tank Lines has been hauling gasoline, diesel, propane, and aviation fuels for commercial clients since 2004. They handle much of the northeast, including New York State and New England.

For the second consecutive year, Prestige Pool & Spa will be serving all of Central New York offering a variety of maintenance schedules for your pool and spas. They also offer full repair services with a tech who has over 25 years of experience. Prestige sells top quality ‘Made in the USA’ spas along with some of the best brand of pools. Its showroom is in the works but you can still give them a call and they will deliver all your chemicals and supplies to make your summer a great one! You can give them a call at either (315) 264-8571 or (315) 723-7564.

Shuttleworth Asphalt Sealing will be presenting the Shuttleworth 11th place bonus award for the second consecutive season. 50 Dollars will be awarded to the 11th place finisher at all PST A- Mains. The Geneva, NY company offers services to both residential and commercial customers for your next driveway or parking lot project.

Patriot Sprint Tour president, Mike Emhof would like to thank all of its marketing partners for returning to support the tour in 2018. The entire tour that visits New York, Pennsylvania, and Ontario, Canada would not be possible without the support of these great companies!

The Patriots are looking forward to beginning their 2018 season next weekend at Outlaw Speedway on Friday, April 20 for the 3rd annual Outlaw Spring Nationals which was won last year by five-time PST champ, Jared Zimbardi. The following night, the series heads to Merrittville Speedway for the 6th annual Canadian Spring Sizzler, Jason Barney has won this event the last three seasons.

