Sprint Car Bandits Head to Lone Star Speedway

From Darin Short

KILGORE, Texas (April 17, 2018) — The last Sprint Car Bandits series at LoneStar Speedway (LSS) in 2017 was a thriller, with 6th place starter Michael Lang tracking down Louisiana’s Dustin Gates and eventually wrestling the lead from him and taking home the win – and sealing the SCB Series title.

The series returns to the 70-foot wide expanses of LoneStar THIS SATURDAY, April 21st. Joining the 360 C.I. fuel injected winged Sprint Cars will be the big LoneStar Modifieds, Factory Stocks, Limited Modifieds & FWD 4-Cylinders…all competing for excellent purse money!

Fans can expect a great field of top Sprint Car teams from throughout the region, and you and the family will be able to take in this massive event for just $17 adult (ages 12-64) general admission! Ages 6-11 are just $5, while Seniors/Military can take it all in for $15. All pit passes for all ages are $35.

FAMILY-SIZED BONUS! We’re continuing our popular FAMILY PASS for this event, where two adults plus up to FOUR kids (ages 11 and under) can get in for just $34 (the price of two adult tickets)…a savings of potentially $20!

LoneStar Speedway is located at 3131 FM 1252 Kilgore, TX 75662, Track Phone on race day is: (903)-986-9731. Specifically, if you are on I-20 (either direction) take Exit 583 and head north to the 4-way stop light (about 1/2 mile). Go east (right) about 1 mile and you will see the track entrance on the south (right) side of the road. The web address is www.LoneStarSpeedway.com or search Facebook by entering: “LoneStar Speedway.”

The LoneStar Speedway racing divisions will all be racing for excellent purse money: Modifieds will be racing for $1,200 to win, the Limited Modified winner will take home $700, while the first Factory Stock to cross the checkers will receive $500. The FWD 4-Cylinders will round out the 4-division racing card, racing for $200 to win. Great payback is spread out throughout the field, and the complete breakdown is located here for all divisions:

SPRINT CAR BANDITS A-FEATURE PAYBACK (25 Laps): $2,000 – $1,000 – 600 – 500 – 400 – 390 – 380 – 370 – 360 – 350 (10th) – 340 – 330 – 320 – 310 – 300…to 20th. All non-starters or non-qualifiers receive $100. All standard SCB rules and procedures are in effect. Click www.SprintCarBandits.com for all series rules – which will be enforced. Transponders and RACEceivers are required.