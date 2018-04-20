Wet Grounds & Cold Temps Force Cancellation of PST Event at Merrittville

From Paul Harkenrider

SODUS, NY (April 19, 2018) -Due to wet grounds and cold weather, Merrittville Speedway has been forced to cancel this Saturday’s Spring Sizzler. A makeup date is being discussed.

Outlaw Speedway management has reached out to the Patriot Sprint Tour and a $125, $75 and $50 bonus will be distributed to the first three PST finishers in Saturday’s 360 sprint car A-Main. No PST points will be distributed for this event.

Drivers must be a full PST member before racing starts to be eligible for the bonus. PST officials will be on site for those wishing to complete their registration paperwork and pay membership fees.

