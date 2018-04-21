Photo Gallery: Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City I-69 Speedway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Isaac Chapple. (Bill MIller photo) Brian Mattox. (Bill Miller photo) Ted Hines. (Bill Miller photo) Garrett Abrams. (Bill Miller photo) Tyler Hewitt. (Bill Miller photo) Brandon Morin. (Bill Miller photo) Isaac Chapple. (Bill MIller photo) Kyle Robbins. (Bill Miller photo) Jarett Andretti. (Bill Miller photo) Shane Cottle. (Bill Miller photo) Shane Cottle won the 25 lap sprint car feature event at the Gas City I-69 Speedway on Friday night April 20, 2018. (Bill Miller photo) Shane Cottle is all smiles after winning the 25 lap sprint car feature event at the Gas City I-69 Speedway. (Bill Miller photo) Shane Cottle and crew celebrate in Victory Lane at the Gas City I-69 Speedway. (Bill Miller photo) Shane Cottle in Victory Lane. (Bill Miller photo) Jerry Gappens, Gas City I-69 Speedway promoter, in Victory Lane with Shane Cottle. (Bill Miller photo) Related Stories: Shane Cottle Wins Opening Night Feature at Gas City I-69 Speedway Cottle Wins Gas City Opener Boespflug Wins Again at Gas City Short Wins KISS Round Three at Gas City Coleman Gulick Grabs Gas City Finale Gas City I-69 SpeedwayPhoto Gallery