Fremont Speedway Adds Third Event Featuring all Sprint Cars

From Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio (April 26, 2018) – Fremont Speedway’s loyal race fans have shown they love sprint cars and “The Track That Action Built” will give them what they want with a second all sprint car event in May.

The Amerigas Propane Open Wheel Shootout is scheduled for Saturday, May 5 featuring the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST 410 Championship Series presented by Ohio Logistics along with the JLH General Contractor FAST 305 Championship Series presented by Engine Pro taking on the 360c.i. sprints and the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series (BOSS) non-wing sprints.

A second all-sprint car event is now being added for Saturday, May 26 on American Powersports Night. The event will feature the FAST 410 and 305 sprints and now the K&L Ready Mix NRA Sprint Invader 360c.i. sprints for a $2,000 to win affair.

“Ron Hammons (NRA promoter) approached us about being a part of their Memorial Day weekend events. It’s a great opportunity for our fans to see another all open wheel race,” said Fremont Speedway Promoter Rich Farmer.

With the addition of the NRA Sprints on May 26, the late models and dirt trucks will be dropped from the night’s racing.

“I hate that for the trucks and late models but it was a great opportunity on a holiday weekend. Unfortunately our pit size isn’t big enough to accommodate five divisions. Fremont Speedway gives the dirt trucks and our late model division more opportunities to run throughout the year than any other track and we appreciate their understanding ,” said Farmer.

Fremont Speedway will now be a part of a big Memorial Day weekend for the NRA Sprint Invaders as they compete at Limaland Motorsports Park in Lima, Ohio for a $2,000-to-win event on Friday, May 25th. Following Fremont’s race on May 26 the series heads to the exciting bullring of Waynesfield Raceway Park in Waynesfield, Ohio on Sunday, May 27 for a $3,000-to-win event.

A third all sprint car event will be held at Fremont Speedway on Willie’s Sales & Service Night, Saturday, June 30 featuring the FAST 410 and 305 sprints along with the NRA Sprint Invader 360 sprints.

