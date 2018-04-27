Darland Back on Top at Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (April 27, 2018) — Dave Darland returned to victory lane with the USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series feature Friday night at Bloomington Speedway. Darland started on the front row and led every lap in route to the victory. Chris Windom, Logan Seavey, Chad Boespflug, and C.J. Leary rounded out the top five.

USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series

Bloomington Speedway

Bloomington, IN

Friday April 27, 2018

QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Tyler Thomas. 17GP, Dutcher-10.954; 2. Kevin Thomas Jr., 69, Dynamics-11.085; 3. C.J. Leary, 30, Leary-11.179; 4. Chris Windom, 5, Baldwin-11.238; 5. Jeff Bland Jr., 18w, Waltz-11.240; 6. Chad Boespflug, 98, NineEight-11.252; 7. Dave Darland, 36D, Goodnight/Curb-Agajanian-11.281; 8. Stevie Sussex, 04, Burton-11.290; 9. Chase Stockon, 32, 32 TBI-11.291; 10. Joe Stornetta, Jr., 44, Pace-11.355; 11. Jordan Kinser, 70, Hurst-11.437; 12. Tyler Courtney, 7BC, Clauson/Marshall/Newman-11.454; 13. Brady Bacon, 99, Bacon-11.489; 14. Kody Swanson, 3R, Rock Steady-11.498; 15. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-11.543; 16. Logan Seavey, 5B, Briscoe-11.553; 17. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-11.560; 18. Kyle Cummins, 3c, EZR/Cummins-11.585; 19. Nick Bilbee, 2E, Epperson-11.596; 20. Isaac Chapple, 52, LNR/Chapple-11.605; 21. Dakota Jackson, 3, Jackson-11.823; 22. Jerry Coons Jr., 21K, Krockenberger-11.848; 23. Shelby VanGilder, 22v, VanGilder-11.851; 24. Lee Underwood, 24L, Underwood-11.905; 25. Chet Williams, 38, Fortune-11.906; 26. Johnny Petrozelle, 59, Petrozelle-12.037; 27. Jadon Rogers, 14J, Rogers-12.353; 28. Stephen Schnapf, 61m, Edwards-NT.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer) 1. Ballou, 2. Bacon, 3. Jackson, 4. Stockon, 5. Bland, 6. T. Thomas, 7. Williams. 1:57.74

COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer) 1. Cummins, 2. Boespflug, 3. K. Thomas, 4. Coons, 5. Stornetta. 6. Swanson, 7. Petrozelle, 1:57.38

CHALK STIX THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer) 1. Darland, 2. Bilbee, 3. Leary, 4. Kinser, 5. VanGilder, 6. Rogers, 7. Grant. NT

INDY RACE PARTS FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer) 1. Courtney, 2. Underwood, 3. Chapple, 4. Windom, 5. Sussex, 6. Seavey, 7. Schnapf. 2:02.42

SEMI: (12 laps, top-6 transfer) 1. T. Thomas, 2. Stornetta, 3. Bland, 4. Seavey, 5. Grant, 6. Sussex, 7. Swanson, 8. Rogers, 9. Williams, 10. VanGilder, 11. Petrozelle. 2:38.40

FEATURE: (30 laps – starting positions in parentheses) 1. Dave Darland (2), 2. Chris Windom (4), 3. Logan Seavey (15), 4. Chad Boespflug (3), 5. C.J. Leary (5), 6. Jeff Bland Jr. (8), 7. Chase Stockon (1), 8. Brady Bacon (13), 9. Joe Stornetta (10), 10. Tyler Courtney (12), 11. Justin Grant (14), 12. Tyler Thomas (7), 13. Jordan Kinser (11), 14. Kyle Cummins (17), 15. Nick Bilbee (18), 16. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (6), 17. Robert Ballou (16), 18. Isaac Chapple (19), 19. Jerry Coons Jr. (21), 20. Lee Underwood (22), 21. Stevie Sussex (9), 22. Kody Swanson (23), 23. Dakota Jackson (20). NT

—————————-

**Jackson flipped on lap 3 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Lap 1 Stockon, Laps 2-6 Darland, Laps 7-12 Stockon, Laps 13-30 Darland.

KSE RACING PRODUCTS/PROSOURCE HARD CHARGER: Logan Seavey (15th to 3rd)

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS FIRST NON-TRANSFER: Kody Swanson

WILWOOD BRAKES 13TH PLACE FINISHER: Jordan Kinser

ROGER & BARB TAPY 13TH FASTEST QUALIFIER: Brady Bacon

NEW USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Windom-294, 2-K.Thomas Jr.-269, 3-Courtney-260, 4-Boespflug-251, 5-Leary-247, 6-Darland-233, 7-Stockon-227, 8-Cummins-215, 9-Grant-210, 10-Ballou-207.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: April 28 – Haubstadt, Indiana – Tri-State Speedway – “Spring Showdown”