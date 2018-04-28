Shaffer Holds Off Reutzel for $100,000 Victory at Mansfield

From Bob Buffenbarger

Mansfield,Ohio (4-28-18) Tim Shaffer held off a furious charge by Aaron Reutzel Saturday night to capture $100,000 at Mansfield Motor Speedway. The feature capped off a great weekend of racing in front of chilled but enthusiastic crowd on a cold April night.

Shaffer and Reutzel were on the front row with Shaffer rocketing off at the green. Shaffer had several big leads but had to contend with numerous cautions and two red flags. A fuel stop on lap 25 saw Shaffer leading Reutzel, Carson Macedo, Gio Scelzi and Brian Brown. The latter three all had tire issues that took them out of contention.

After a red on lap 43 Reutzel had closed on Shaffer several times nearly pulling even. Reutzel was very fast on the top and Shaffer was using every move to keep him at bay. Everyone was watching these two battle as laps were winding down and Reutzel made a move low to get past Shaffer but coming to checkers, Reutzel slid high in turn four grazing the wall allowing Shaffer to get under him and take the thrilling victory over Reutzel, Chad Kemenah, Joey Saldana and Cap Henry.

Lance Dewease won the non qualifiers feature.

Sprint Car World Championship

Mansfield Motor Speedway

Mansfield, OH

Friday April 27, 2018

Feature (50 Laps): 1. 49X – Tim Shaffer, 2. 87 – Aaron Reutzel, 3. 10H – Chad Kemenah, 4. 26 – Joey Saldana, 5. 21B – Cap Henry, 6. 48 – Danny Dietrich, 7. 39 – Spencer Bayston, 8. 4 – Parker Price-Miller, 9. 24R – Rico Abreu, 10. 7C – Caleb Armstrong, 11. 5T – Travis Philo, 12. 07 – Gerard McIntyre, 13. 68G – Tyler Gunn, 14. 3G – Carson Macedo, 15. 20N – Hunter Schurenberg, 16. 5K – Adam Kekich, 17. 17 – Caleb Helms, 18. 21 – Brian Brown, 19. 71 – Gio Scelzi, 20. 3H – James McFadden, 21. 70 – Dave Blaney, 22. 83 – Rob Chaney, 23. 11X – D.J. Netto, 24. 2M – Kerry Madsen.