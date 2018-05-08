Ohsweken Speedway Test Night Postponed to May 16th

From Clinton Geoffrey

OHSWEKEN, ON. (May 8, 2018) – This Friday’s Lucas Oil Test and Tune night scheduled for Friday, May 11 has been postponed until next Wednesday, May 16.

“Unfortunately the weather has put us behind schedule,” said speedway owner Glenn Styres. “Last week’s violent wind storm damaged the new catch fencing that was being built, and we need a few more days to get back on track.”

Practice has been rescheduled for next Wednesday, May 16. All cars competing at Ohsweken in 2018 are welcome to test on the lightning-fast 3/8-mile clay oval, including the track’s four weekly divisions, the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks.

The pit gate will open at 5:00pm for competitors at a cost of $25 per driver and $10 per crew member. Cars are scheduled to be on track beginning at 6:00pm.Practice will alternate for divisions.

Due to ongoing construction on the property, the main grandstand will be closed to spectators. Ohsweken fans can watch Lucas Oil Test and Tune night live online free of charge via the track’s Livestream on the Speedway’s website.

Ohsweken Speedway’s 2018 Friday Night Excitement schedule kicks off on Friday, May 18 with the Ackland Insurance 23rd annual season opener, featuring the inaugural race for the Action Sprint Tour, Ontario’s new travelling Crate Sprint Car Tour. The Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, the Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks will all be in action for their season debut. Race time is 7:30pm for opening night and all season long. For the full 2018 schedule of events, visit www.ohswekenspeedway.ca.