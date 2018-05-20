Brian Brown Three-Peats at Knoxville Raceway

From Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (May 19, 2018) – Brian Brown won his third straight 410 feature Saturday night at the Knoxville Raceway. Brian was the last driver to claim three straight features at the “Sprint Car Capital of the World” (2014) and will attempt to become the first driver to win four straight since 1996 (Danny Lasoski) next weekend. The Grain Valley, Missouri driver earned $4,000 for his 40th win at Knoxville aboard his Casey’s General Stores/FVP #21. Clint Garner gained his 35th win in the 360 class, while Matthew Stelzer earned his seventh career victory in the 305 class.

Before a lap could be completed in the 410 feature, Lynton Jeffrey spun. Once green, Brian Brown led Kerry Madsen, AJ Moeller, Matt Juhl and Cory Eliason. The ninth place car of Carson McCarl would spin at the bottom of turn four bringing caution.

Juhl gained third from Moeller on lap four, while Austin McCarl climbed into the top five on the same circuit. Austin continued his climb to fourth on the next lap. Brown entered lapped traffic on lap nine with Madsen in tow. At the halfway point, the point leader heading into the night, Brooke Tatnell, pulled off with mechanical issues, ending a top ten charge.

Brown carved through traffic with Madsen in pursuit. Juhl ran a strong third until his mount went up in smoke with two to go. Brown went on to the wire to wire win ahead of Madsen, Austin McCarl, Eliason and hard-charger Davey Heskin. Moeller, Josh Schneiderman, Hunter Schuerenberg, Scott Bogucki and Rager Phillips rounded out the top ten. Brown set quick time over the field, while Carson McCarl, Schneiderman and Juhl won heat races. Tasker Phillips and Justin Henderson tangled in their heat race, and both were done for the night, but uninjured.

“I knew with Kerry starting there (outside row one), it was going to be tough,” said Brown in Victory Lane. “He’s a world class racecar driver…probably top five in the world. When you’re next to him, you know you better go all you can go. I didn’t really know where I should be on the track. I watched Clint (Garner) in his A and he was running the bottom pretty good. I wasn’t really comfortable down there…I like to run the fence, but you’re not going to win (Knoxville) Nationals that way. You’ve got to be able to move around and I need to do a better job of searching. When you have Kerry chasing you, you have to run as hard as you can.”

Clint Garner, like Brown, benefited from an invert pill draw of “0”, and led start to finish from the pole. Ryan Giles chased him early ahead of Calvin Landis, Jamie Ball and Sawyer Phillips. Nate Van Haaften would move into the top five by lap six. On lap seven, Joe Beaver would make contact with the turn four wall and slow, bringing the caution flag.

Garner led Giles, Landis, Ball and Van Haaften back to green. Ball would gain third on the restart, and only the top three would pass the flagstand before the yellow came again for Tom Lenz and Cody Wehrle.

Garner took off again. Behind him Phillips moved from sixth to fourth by lap eleven. Garner was into lapped traffic with two to go, but there was no stopping him. Ball would get upside down on the final lap, erasing a strong third place run. Garner was followed by Giles, Phillips, Landis and Lee Grosz. Van Haaften, Jon Agan, Matt Moro, McKenna Haase and Paul Nienhiser completed the top ten. Giles set quick time, while Van Haaften, Nienhiser and Garner won heats.

“The track was really nice,” said Garner in Victory Lane. “For a little rain coming through this afternoon, we were wondering if we’d even race. The track and everybody here did a great job to push through.”

Rookie 305 driver Jayce Jenkins got upside down to start the 15-lap 305 main event. He was uninjured. When the green fell, the feature went non-stop and Matthew Stelzer had no peer. Mike Mayberry was the prime mover behind him, climbing from eighth to fourth by lap five. Stelzer’s lead at the halfway point was 3.2 seconds. He entered lapped traffic on the tenth circuit, but would pull away to a 5.4 second win.

Following Stelzer were Chris Horton, who finished a career-best second, Kevin Hetrick, who won the battle for third over Mayberry, and Josh Jones. Ryan Leavitt, Eric Bridger, Rob Kubli, Devin Kline and Evan Epperson rounded out the top ten. Bridger set quick time, while Stelzer and Joe Simbro won heats.

“We have this thing dialed in in heats and features, but we need to come a long ways in time trials,” said Stelzer in Victory Lane. “You usually start in the front row if you qualify badly and they pull a (six) invert. When you start up front, you can’t let it slip away, and we didn’t tonight. The guys work their tails off.”

A $100 gift certificate to Jocko’s Auto Parts was awarded by the Knoxville Raceway Charitable Organization (KRCO) to a driver in each class by draw: Josh Schneiderman in the 410’s, Scottie McDonald in the 360’s, and Matthew Stelzer in the 305’s.

A two-week contest honoring area colleges charities went to the University of Missouri and “Rally for Rhyan.” As a result, the Missouri flag will fly at Knoxville the rest of the year. Over $3,300 was raised for charities of Iowa State University, the University of Iowa, Drake University and Missouri.

410 Results

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO (11), 15.559; 2. 20, AJ Moeller, Rockwell City, IA (6), 15.639; 3. 2M, Kerry Madsen, St. Marys, NSW, Aust. (15), 15.657; 4. 83X, Cory Eliason, Selma, CA (23), 15.769; 5. 12, Lynton Jeffrey, Sydney, NSW, Aust. (12), 15.775; 6. 83, Justin Henderson, Tea, SD (7), 15.848; 7. 97G, Hunter Schuerenberg, Sikeston, MO (10), 15.850; 8. 2KS, Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA (20), 15.859; 9. 09, Matt Juhl, Tea, SD (17), 15.899; 10. 55, Brooke Tatnell, Sans Souci, NSW, Aust. (24), 15.912; 11. 9, Rager Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (18), 15.982; 12. 7W, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (4), 16.010; 13. 56N, Davey Heskin, St. Michael, MN (13), 16.016; 14. 49, Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA (22), 16.037; 15. 28, Scott Bogucki, McLaren Vale, SA, Aust. (3), 16.107; 16. 7, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA (19), 16.141; 17. 15, Bobby Mincer, Burlington, IA (1), 16.236; 18. 5J, Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA (9), 16.250; 19. 4, Dakota Hendrickson, Omaha, NE (2), 16.253; 20. 71A, RJ Johnson, Tampa, FL (14), 16.254; 21. 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA (25), 16.306; 22. 75, Glen Saville, Razorback, NSW, Aust (5), 16.507; 23. 85, Chase Wanner, Agency, IA (8), 16.860; 24. 24, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (21), 16.899; 25. 19, Bob Weuve, Newton, IA (16), 17.240.

Heat one (started), 8 Laps, 2:12.3: 1. Carson McCarl (1); 2. Davey Heskin (2); 3. Brian Brown (6); 4. Brooke Tatnell (3); 5. Cory Eliason (5); 6. Hunter Schuerenberg (4); 7. Dakota Hendrickson (7); 8. Glen Saville (8); 9. Bob Weuve (9)

Heat two (started), 8 Laps, 2:11.9: 1. Josh Schneiderman (2); 2. Bobby Mincer (1); 3. Austin McCarl (4); 4. Rager Phillips (3); 5. Lynton Jeffrey (5); 6. AJ Moeller (6); 7. RJ Johnson (7); 8. Chase Wanner (8)

Heat three (started), 8 Laps, NT: 1. Matt Juhl (4); 2. Kerry Madsen (6); 3. Scott Bogucki (2); 4. Jamie Ball (1); 5. Chris Martin (7); 6. Terry McCarl (8); 7. Tasker Phillips (3); 8. Justin Henderson (5)

A main (started), 20 Laps, NT: 1. Brian Brown (1); 2. Kerry Madsen (2); 3. Austin McCarl (7); 4. Cory Eliason (5); 5. Davey Heskin (11); 6. AJ Moeller (4); 7. Josh Schneiderman (8); 8. Hunter Schuerenberg (9); 9. Scott Bogucki (15); 10. Rager Phillips (13); 11. Bobby Mincer (14); 12. RJ Johnson (18); 13. Carson McCarl (12); 14. Glen Saville (19); 15. Dakota Hendrickson (17); 16. Chase Wanner (20); 17. Bob Weuve (21); 18. Matt Juhl (3); 19. Chris Martin (16); 20. Brooke Tatnell (10); 21. Lynton Jeffrey (6); 22. Terry McCarl (22); 23. Jamie Ball (23) DNS – Justin Henderson, Tasker Phillips. Lap Leader: Brown 1-20. Hard-charger: Heskin. KRCO $100 Gift Certificate to Jocko’s: Schneiderman.

360 Results

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 9, Ryan Giles, Grimes, IA (11), 16.589; 2. 70, Calvin Landis, Knoxville, IA (4), 16.598; 3. 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD (21), 16.612; 4. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (13), 16.656; 5. 5J, Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA (9), 16.683; 6. 8L, Tom Lenz, Marion, IA (20), 16.823; 7. 15, Christian Bowman, Altoona, IA (1), 16.849; 8. 4J, Lee Grosz, Harwood, ND (16), 16.870; 9. 24N, Nathan Mills, Bondurant, IA (19), 16.886; 10. 40C, Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA (8), 16.902; 11. 2M, Matt Moro, Polk City, IA (3), 16.913; 12. 55, McKenna Haase, Des Moines, IA (5), 16.915; 13. 3, Nate Van Haaften, Otley, IA (15), 16.922; 14. 4, Jon Agan, Knoxville, IA (22), 17.021; 15. 17, Tyler Groenendyk, Oskaloosa, IA (6), 17.046; 16. 33M, Mason Daniel, Visalia, CA (18), 17.075; 17. 19X, Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL (12), 17.120; 18. 88, Scottie McDonald, Porter, TX (10), 17.132; 19. 6, Mitchell Alexander, Knoxville, IA (2), 17.196; 20. 1B, Jason Martin, Liberal, KS (7), 17.213; 21. 76, Brad Comegys, Bondurant, IA (17), 17.238; 22. 53, Joe Beaver, Knoxville, IA (14), 17.260.

Heat one (started), 7 Laps, 2:00.2: 1. Nate Van Haaften (2); 2. Mason Daniel (1); 3. Ryan Giles (6); 4. Christian Bowman (4); 5. Sawyer Phillips (5); 6. Cody Wehrle (3); 7. Joe Beaver (8); 8. Mitchell Alexander (7)

Heat two (started), 7 Laps, 1:59.9: 1. Paul Nienhiser (1); 2. Jon Agan (2); 3. Lee Grosz (4); 4. Matt Moro (3); 5. Jamie Ball (5); 6. Calvin Landis (6); 7. Jason Martin (7)

Heat three (started), 7 Laps, NT: 1. Clint Garner (6); 2. Scottie McDonald (1); 3. Tyler Groenendyk (2); 4. McKenna Haase (3); 5. Tom Lenz (5); 6. Nathan Mills (4); 7. Brad Comegys (7)

A main (started), 18 Laps, NT: 1. Clint Garner (1); 2. Ryan Giles (2); 3. Sawyer Phillips (4); 4. Calvin Landis (3); 5. Lee Grosz (6); 6. Nate Van Haaften (9); 7. Jon Agan (10); 8. Matt Moro (12); 9. McKenna Haase (15); 10. Paul Nienhiser (11); 11. Jason Martin (19); 12. Mason Daniel (13); 13. Jamie Ball (5); 14. Christian Bowman (7); 15. Brad Comegys (20); 16. Scottie McDonald (17); 17. Tom Lenz (8); 18. Cody Wehrle (18); 19. Tyler Groenendyk (16); 20. Joe Beaver (22); 21. Mitchell Alexander (21) DNS – Nathan Mills. Lap Leader: Garner 1-18. Hard-charger: Martin. KRCO $100 Gift Certificate to Jocko’s: McDonald.

305 Results

Time Trials (Group Qualifying): 1. 81E, Eric Bridger, Winterset, IA (5), 17.323; 2. 22, Ryan Leavitt, Knoxville, IA (7), 17.598; 3. 35, Kevin Hetrick, Gladstone, IL (14), 17.708; 4. 33, Jayce Jenkins, Colfax, IA (10), 17.735; 5. 02S, Josh Jones, Knoxville, IA (9), 17.867; 6. 4, Chris Horton, Indianola, IA (16), 17.873; 7. 0, Mike Mayberry, Fremont, IA (8), 17.941; 8. 5C, Devin Kline, Knoxville, IA (11), 17.950; 9. 21, Evan Epperson, Muscatine, IA (6), 17.952; 10. 23K, Rob Kubli, Milo, IA (3), 18.003; 11. 99, Matthew Stelzer, Papillion, NE (13), 18.011; 12. 56, Joe Simbro, Pleasantville, IA (12), 18.058; 13. 26, Chase Young, Des Moines, IA (2), 18.157; 14. 48D, Dallas Mendenhall, Unionville, MO (17), 18.161; 15. 50, Mike Ayers, Waukee, IA (15), 18.389; 16. 41D, Dan Henning, Columbia, IA (4), 18.403; 17. 67, Jon Hughes, Knoxville, IA (1), 18.622

Heat one (started), 6 Laps, 1:48.5: 1. Matthew Stelzer (1); 2. Josh Jones (4); 3. Evan Epperson (2); 4. Mike Mayberry (3); 5. Kevin Hetrick (5); 6. Eric Bridger (6); 7. Chase Young (7); 8. Jon Hughes (9); 9. Mike Ayers (8)

Heat two (started), 6 Laps, 1:50.0: 1. Joe Simbro (1); 2. Ryan Leavitt (6); 3. Rob Kubli (2); 4. Chris Horton (4); 5. Devin Kline (3); 6. Jayce Jenkins (5); 7. Dallas Mendenhall (7); 8. Dan Henning (8)

A main (started), 15 Laps, 4:33.2: 1. Matthew Stelzer (1); 2. Chris Horton (2); 3. Kevin Hetrick (3); 4. Mike Mayberry (8); 5. Josh Jones (5); 6. Ryan Leavitt (6); 7. Eric Bridger (4); 8. Rob Kubli (11); 9. Devin Kline (12); 10. Evan Epperson (9); 11. Dallas Mendenhall (14); 12. Joe Simbro (10); 13. Chase Young (13); 14. Mike Ayers (17); 15. Dan Henning (15); 16. Jon Hughes (16); 17. Jayce Jenkins (7). Lap Leader: Stelzer 1-15. Hard-charger: Mayberry. KRCO $100 Gift Certificate to Jocko’s: Stelzer.