Feature Winners: May 16-20, 2018

This is a list of feature winners we have received as of morning of Monday May 21st, 2018. Congratulations to all of the drivers and teams that picked up victories this past week.

Wednesday May 16, 2018

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – RUSH Crate Sprint Car Series – Arnie Kent

Friday May 18, 2018

Accord Speedway – Accord, NY – USA – Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars – Mick D’Agostino

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – FAST – 305 Sprint Car Series – Eric Phillips 30th Anniversary Classic – Paul Weaver

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – FAST – 410 Sprint Car Series – Eric Phillips 30th Anniversary Classic – Stuart Brubaker

Big Diamond Speedway – Pottsville, PA – USA – USAC – American Racing Drivers Club – Alex Bright

Big Diamond Speedway – Pottsville, PA – USA – USAC – East Coast Sprint Car Championship – Ryan Godown

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Interstate Sprint Car Series – Shane Forte

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – ASCS – Red River Region – Sam Hafertepe Jr.

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – USAC – Wingless Sprints Oklahoma – Danny Smith (OK)

Dog Hollow Speedway – Barnesboro, PA – USA – Allegheny Sprint Tour / Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series – Jake Gomola

Flomaton Speedway – Flomaton, AL – USA – United Sprint Car Series – Jordon Mallett

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – NSL – Non-Wing Sprint Cars – Brandon Halverson

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Brady Forbrook

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Cory Eliason

Legion Speedway – Wentworth, NH – USA – Wingless Auto Club – Jamie Glidden

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Jack Sodeman Jr.

Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT – CAN – Action Sprint Tour – Aaron Turkey

Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT – ONT – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Dylan Westbrook

Outlaw Speedway – Dundee, NY – USA – Empire Super Sprints – Mark Smith

Princeton Speedway – Princeton, MN – USA – UMSS – Traditional Sprint Car Series – Billy Anderson Memorial – Jake Kouba

Rapid Speedway – Rock Rapids, IA – USA – Midwest Sprint Touring Series – Jack Dover

RPM Speedway – Crandall, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Kevin Ramey

Southern Oklahoma Speedway – Ardmore, OK – USA – Sprint Series of Oklahoma – Gary Owens

Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – USA – Sprint Car Challenge Tour – Peter Murphy Classic – Giovanni Scelzi

Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – USA – USAC – West Coast 360 Sprint Car Championship – Peter Murphy Classic – Danny Faria Jr.

West Texas Raceway – Lubbock, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – John Carney II

Saturday May 19, 2018

34 Raceway – Burlington, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Kyle Peterson

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Nathan Durston

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – 50 Lapper – Glenn Wright

Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ – USA – USAC – Southwest Sprint Car Championship – R.J. Johnson

Arlington Raceway – Arlington, MN – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Trevor Serbus

Boone Speedway – Boone, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Mike Houseman

Brushcreek Motorsports Complex – Peebles, OH – USA – Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association – Nathan Skaggs

Butler Motor Speedway – Quincy, MI – USA – Sprints on Dirt – Chase Ridenourr

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS – Traditional Sprint Car Series – Brad Peterson

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS – Winged Sprint Car Series – Thomas Kennedy

Coos Bay Speedway – Coos Bay, OR – USA – Interstate Sprint Car Series – Kyler Barraza

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Wingless Sprint Series – Rick Ashley

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – Champ Sprints – Brett Wilson

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Kevin Ramey

Devil’s Lake Speedway – Crary, ND – USA – Western North Dakota Sprint Cars – Nick Omdahl

Douglas County Speedway – Roseburg, OR – USA – Northwest Sprintcar Racing Association – Matt Hein

Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – USA – National Racing Alliance – Todd Heuerman

Golden Triangle Raceway Park – Beaumont, TX – USA – ASCS – Gulf South Region – Channin Tankersley

Grays Harbor Raceway – Yakima, WA – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series – Evan Margeson

Grays Harbor Raceway – Yakima, WA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Tyler Anderson

I-25 Speedway – Pueblo, CO – USA – Englewood Racing Association – Roger Avants

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Matthew Stelzer

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Clint Garner

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Brian Brown

Land of Legends Raceway – Canandaigua, NY – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – David Furguson

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – ASCS – Red River Region – Danny Jennings

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Shawn Cockrum

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Tim Sherman Jr.

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Kenny Allen

Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – USA – Idaho Six Cylinder Racing League – Rob Grice

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Pit Stop USA Shootout #1 – Andy Forsberg

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – Wingless Sprints – Pit Stop USA Shootout #1 – Nick Larsen

Plymouth Speedway – Plymouth, IN – USA – UMP Pro Sprints – Garrett Saunders

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Mid-South Sprint Car Association – Hooker Hood Classic – Dale Howard

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Hooker Hood Classic – Zach Pringle

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – Sportsman Sprints – Cory Swatzina

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Justin Youngquist

Southern Raceway – Milton, FL – USA – United Sprint Car Series – Jordon Mallett

Sunline Speedway – Wakerie, SA – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – William Caruso

Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – USA – King of the West Sprint Car Series – Peter Murphy Classic – Shane Golobic

Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – USA – USAC – West Coast 360 Sprint Car Championship – Peter Murphy Classic – Richard Vander Weerd

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi – Outlaw Sprints – Chad Goff

Wenatchee Valley Super Oval – Wenatchee, WA – USA – Washington Econo Sprint Car Organization – Tim Halliday

Western Speedway – Victoria, BC – USA – WILROC – James Miller

Sunday May 20, 2018

Old Bradford Speedway – Bradford, PA – USA – RUSH Crate Sprint Car Series – Chad Ruhlman

Quincy Raceways – Quincy, IL – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Kaley Gharst