Darland Lands Hoosier 100 Ride with Bill Rose

From Richie Murray

INDIANAPOLIS (May 24, 2018) – USAC Triple Crown champ Dave Darland has picked up a ride to compete in this Thursday’s 63rd running of the “Hoosier Hundred” at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

At first, it appeared as if the 1997 USAC Silver Crown champion from Lincoln, Indiana may not have a ride for this year’s race. A possible deal to jump in a second car for another established team did not materialize. However, longtime Darland competitor Bill Rose came to the rescue, providing a second car to the popular racer.

Rose will compete in the No. 66 while Darland will take the wheel of the 75. Rose also came to the aid of Chris Windom in the series’ lone dirt appearance at Terre Haute, supplying a car to the 2016 champ who charged from 13th to 4th in the 100-lapper.

Darland is one of four winners entered for the race on the one-mile dirt oval where’s he’s won the “Hoosier Hundred” in 1995, 1996 and 2004. Others past winners include Jeff Swindell (1991-1993), Jerry Coons, Jr. (2011-12) and Kody Swanson (2014-15-16). He’s also one of five Silver Crown champions entered, including Ken Schrader, Chris Windom, Coons and Swanson.

The May 24 “Hoosier Hundred” presented by TBA Oil & Warehouse begins with the pits opening at noon, grandstands opening at 3pm, practice at 5pm and racing at 7pm. The 100-mile main event is scheduled for an 8pm start.

Tickets can be obtained by calling Track Enterprises at 217-764-3200 or at the gate on raceday.

The “Hoosier Hundred” will be streamed LIVE on http://www.SpeedShiftTV.com/. A day following each of the races, you can watch it again, on-demand, at http://www.Loudpedal.TV/.

————————————

“HOOSIER HUNDRED” ENTRY LIST:

04 (R) NEIL SHEPHERD/Warsaw, IN (Shepherd Racing)

07 JACOB WILSON/Crawfordsville, IN (Wilson Brothers Racing)

2 PATRICK LAWSON/Edwardsville, IL (Patrick Lawson)

4 JOE LIGUORI/Tampa, FL (Liguori Racing)

5 J.C. BLAND/Springfield, IL (Bland Brothers Enterprises)

6 BRADY BACON/Broken Arrow, OK (Klatt Enterprises)

7 (R) KYLE ROBBINS/New Castle, IN (KR Racing)

8 (R) JOHNNY PETROZELLE/Denton, NC (Cornell-Petrozelle Racing)

9 (R) CHRIS DYSON/Pleasant Valley, NY (Chris Dyson Racing)

12 BRIAN TYLER/Mt. Pleasant, NC (Galas Motorsports)

14 KEN SCHRADER/Fenton, MO (Dennis & Dave McQuinn)

16 AUSTIN NEMIRE/Sylvania, OH (Nemire-Lesko Racing)

17 CHRIS WINDOM/Canton, IL (Gene Nolen Racing)

18 KENNY GENTRY/Henderson, KY (Kenny Gentry)

20 JERRY COONS, JR./Tucson, AZ (Gene Nolen Racing)

21 JEFF SWINDELL/Germantown, TN (Swanson Racing)

26 AARON PIERCE/Muncie, IN (Sam Pierce)

30 C.J. LEARY/Greenfield, IN (Leary Racing)

31 (R) DAVE BERKHEIMER/Mechanicsburg, PA (Berkheimer Racing)

39 MATT GOODNIGHT/Winchester, IN (Goodnight Racing)

40 DAVID BYRNE/Shullsburg, WI (Byrne Racing)

43 (R) DANIEL ROBINSON/Ewing, IL (Ricky Nix/A.J. Felker)

47 (R) AUSTIN MUNDIE/Dallas, TX (Les Butler)

51 RUSS GAMESTER/Peru, IN (Gamester Racing)

53 STEVE BUCKWALTER/Royersford, PA (Five-Three Motorsports)

55 CASEY SHUMAN/Tempe, AZ (Bateman Racing)

56 (R) KEVIN THOMAS, JR./Cullman, AL (Foxco Racing)

63 KODY SWANSON/Kingsburg, CA (DePalma Motorsports)

66 BILL ROSE/Plainfield, IN (Bill Rose Racing)

71 SHANE COCKRUM/Benton, IL (Hardy Boys Racing)

75 DAVE DARLAND/Lincoln, IN (Bill Rose Racing)

81 SHANE COTTLE/Kokomo, IN (Curtis Williams)

91 JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (Hemelgarn Racing)

97 TYLER COURTNEY/Indianapolis, IN (Hans Lein)

99 (R) KOREY WEYANT/Springfield, IL (Scott Weyant)

114 COLEMAN GULICK/Binghamton, NY (Team Scorpion)

118 (R) TRAVIS WELPOTT/Pendleton, IN (Welpott Racing)

124 (R) MIKE HAGGENBOTTOM/Levittown, PA (Haggenbottom Racing)

(R) represents a USAC Silver Crown Champ Car Series Rookie of the Year contender.