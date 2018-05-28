Chappell Wins OCRS Feature at 81 Speedway

_Front Page News, 81 Speedway, Oil Capital Racing Series
Top Story OCRS Oil Capital Racing Series

Oil Capital Racing Series
81 Speedway
Park City, KS
Sunday May 27, 2018

1. 50Z – Zach Chappell, 2. 5$ – Danny Smith, 3. 20S – Sheldon Barksdale, 4. 8 – Alex Sewell, 5. 2 – Mickey Walker, 6. 5 – Cameron Hagin, 7. 31 – Casey Willis, 8. 5L – Joe Bob Lee, 9. 2W – Whit Gastineau, 10. 76S – Shayla Waddell, 11. 20G – Noah Gass, 12. P78 – Perry Pickard, 13. 88S – Allison Slaton, 14. 22 – David Stephenson, 15. 62 – James Shoun, 16. 22T – Frank Taft, 17. 7D – David Baxter, 18. 78 – James Price, 19. 721 – Brandon Wiseley.

Related Stories: