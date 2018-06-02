T.J.’s Notebook: Another Unusual Night with the World of Outlaws at I-96

“I honestly don’t know,” Marks said about how his team managed to pull off the successful drive from the B-Main to a top five finish in the feature. “I didn’t really get to look at the race track until the B-Main as far as getting some clean laps in. It was a rough night, but we managed to figure it out.”

Marks only has one other crew member on his Outlaw team and did get a couple of people assisting with the troubleshooting. Even without being able to watch the track Marks hit on something after making some adjustments in the B-Main that seemed to work.

“We tried something different tonight at the race track and it didn’t feel too comfortable in the B-Main. We made some adjustments before the feature and the car just came alive.”