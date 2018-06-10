Hirst Wins King of the West Series Feature at Petaluma

King of the West Sprint Car Series, Petaluma Speedway
Kyle Hirst. (Chuck Fry Photo)
Petaluma Speedway
Petaluma, CA
Saturday June 9, 2018

King of the West Sprint Car Series

Feature:
1. 83 – Kyle Hirst
2. 16a – Colby Copeland
3. 21x – Shane Golobic
4. 0 – Bud Kaeding
5. 68 – Chase Johnson
6. 4s – Michael Kofoid
7. 88n – DJ Netto
8. 26 – Billy Aton
8. 29 – Willie Croft
9. 63 – Geoff Ensign
10. 57 – Dustin Golobic
11. 12 – Jarrett Soares
12. 2r – Richard Brace Jr.
13. 98 – Sean Watts
14. 32 – Klint Simpson
15. 7h – Jake Haulot
17. 9n – Nicholas Ringo
19. 28 – Nathan Rolfe
20. 12j – John Clark
21. 51 – Gary Paulson
22. 00 – Jason Statler
23. 25 – Bobby McMahan

