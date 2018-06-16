Windom and Wolfe Win a Williams Grove

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: June 15, 2018 – Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania – 12th Annual “Eastern Storm”

QUALIFYING: 1. Kevin Thomas Jr., 69, Dynamics-19.509 (New Track Record); 2. Chris Windom, 5, Baldwin-19.723; 3. Brady Bacon, 99, Bacon-19.751; 4. Chase Stockon, 32, 32 TBI-19.861; 5. Timmy Buckwalter, 7, LNB-19.943; 6. Thomas Meseraull, 20, Dyson-19.991; 7. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-20.011; 8. C.J. Leary, 30, Leary-20.027; 9. Tyler Courtney, 7BC, Clauson/Marshall/Newman-20.122; 10. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-20.168; 11. Dave Darland, 36D, Goodnight/Curb-Agajanian-20.187; 12. Trevor Kobylarz, 14, RT-20.220; 13. Kyle Moody, 13K, Kaylor-20.237; 14. Jerry Coons, Jr., 39, Hogue-20.290; 15. Jarett Andretti, 18, Andretti-20.330; 16. Zach Daum, 5D, Daum-20.384; 17. Joey Biasi, B1, Shaup-20.406; 18. Tony DiMattia, 50, TDM-20.462; 19. Carmen Perigo, 21, Stehman-20.468; 20. Chad Boespflug, 98, NineEight-20.473; 21. Isaac Chapple, 52, LNR/Chapple-20.586; 22. Matt Westfall, 33m, Marshall-20.678; 23. Robert Bell, 71, Bell-22.196.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, all transfer) 1. Daum, 2. Ballou, 3. Grant, 4. Moody, 5. Thomas, 6. Stockon, 7. Westfall, 8. Perigo. 2:42.99

COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, all transfer) 1. Coons, 2. Leary, 3. Windom, 4. Darland, 5. Buckwalter, 6. Biasi, 7. Boespflug, 8. Bell. 2:42.81 (New Track Record)

CHALK STIX/INDY RACE PARTS THIRD HEAT: (8 laps, all transfer) 1. DiMattia, 2. Andretti, 3. Courtney, 4. Kobylarz, 5. Bacon, 6. Meseraull, 7. Chapple. 2:44.08

FEATURE: (30 laps – starting positions in parentheses) 1. Chris Windom (5); 2. Brady Bacon (4); 3. Robert Ballou; (2); 4. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (6); 5. Timmy Buckwalter (3); 6. Dave Darland (11); 7. Chase Stockon (7); 8. Tyler Courtney (9); 9. Justin Grant (10); 10. C.J. Leary (1); 11. Thomas Meseraull (8); 12. Jerry Coons, Jr. (14); 13. Isaac Chapple (21); 14. Chad Boespflug (20); 15. Kyle Moody (13); 16. Joey Biasi (17); 17. Matt Westfall (22); 18. Jarett Andretti (15); 19. Trevor Kobylarz (12); 20. Carmen Perigo (19); 21. Zach Daum (16); 22. Tony DiMattia (18); 23. Robert Bell (23). NT

—————————-

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-19 Ballou, Laps 20-25 Bacon, Laps 26-30 Windom.

KSE RACING PRODUCTS HARD CHARGER: Isaac Chapple (21st to 13th)

WILWOOD BRAKES 13TH PLACE FINISHER: Isaac Chapple

ROGER & BARB TAPY 13TH FASTEST QUALIFIER: Kyle Moody

NEW USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Thomas-932, 2-Courtney-884, 3-Windom-882, 4-Stockon-803, 5-Bacon-797, 6-Ballou-781, 7-Leary-773, 8-Darland-735, 9-Grant-715, 10-Boespflug-634.

NEW EASTERN STORM POINTS: 1-Windom-155, 2-Bacon-149, 3-Thomas-148, 4-Ballou-128, 5-Courtney-124, 6-Stockon-115, 7-Darland-107, 8-Andretti-103, 9-Buckwalter-99, 10-Boespflug-99.

CAPITOL CUSTOM TRAILERS & COACHES EASTERN STORM PASS MASTER POINTS: 1-Chapple-15, 2-Westfall-11, 3-Darland-10, 4-Courtney-9, 5-Boespflug-6, 6-Windom-5, 7-Thomas-3, 8-Bacon-2, 9-Ballou-2, 10-Coons-2.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: June 16 – Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, Pennsylvania – 12th Annual “Eastern Storm”

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature: 1. Lucas Wolfe. 2. Freddie Rahmer. 3. T.J. Stutts. 4. Brian Montieth. 5. Frankie Herr. 6. Brock Zearfoss. 7. Jordan Givler. 8. Steve Buckwalter. 9. Anthony Macri. 10. Cory Haas. 11. Kyle Reinhardt. 12. Rick Lafferty. 13. Greg Hodnett. 14. Jessie Attard. 15. Jim Shuster. 16. Troy Fraker 17. Matt Boland. 18. Rodney Westhafer. 19. Jay Galloway. 20. TJ DeHaven. 21. Mallie Shuster.