Beason Bests POWRi West Midget at I-44 Riverside Speedway Again

From Lonnie Wheatley

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (June 16, 2018) – Jonathan Beason has certainly found Oklahoma City’s I-44 Riverside Speedway to his liking, as he raced to his second Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget League presented by Executive Concrete NWA triumph of the season atop the 1/5-mile clay oval in Saturday night’s 25-lap feature event.

The Broken Arrow, OK, racer, who also topped the April 28 event at I-44 Riverside Speedway, assumed the lead on lap 18 and led the rest of the way aboard the Hard Eight Racing Ferguson Superstore No. 8J entry.

While Beason gridded the feature field inside the third row, current series points leader Kory Schudy jumped into the early lead after the initial start went red for Travis Scott. Schudy paced the early rounds ahead of Deal and Beason, weathering a pair of cautions just prior to the midway point.

Beason made his way to the front by the 18th round and after one final caution with three laps remaining, checked out to secure his second series win of the year. Schudy posted his fifth consecutive podium finish by taking runner-up honors with Trey Marcham crossing the stripe third.

Blake Edwards raced from 14th to fourth with Michelle Decker rounding out the top five. Craig Oakes was sixth with Deal, Hannah Adair, Kade Taylor and Weston Gorham completing the top ten.

In addition to Lucas Oil and Executive Concrete NWA, additional POWRi West Midget League supporting sponsors include Two-Eight Drilling, American Discount Auto Care, R&M Race Trailer, A1 Machine, Rod End Supply, Pyrotech, Esslinger Engineering and MyChron Tom/AIM.

The POWRi West Midget League is back in action with a north Texas double on June 29-30 at Crandall’s RPM Speedway on Friday, June 29, and then Kennedale Speedway Park on Saturday, June 30.

Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget League presented by Executive Concrete NWA Results

I-44 Riverside Speedway (Oklahoma City, OK) – June 16, 2018

Smith Ti Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 77-Payton Pierce, [2]; 2. 8K-Jonathan Beason, [4]; 3. 24-Hunter Fischer, [1]; 4. 2S-Travis Scott, [3]; 5. 23-Hannah Adair, [7]; 6. 10-Jay Mounce, [6]; 7. 27B-A.J. Burns, [5].

Keizer Wheels Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 32-Trey Marcham, [2]; 2. 15D-Andrew Deal, [1]; 3. 4M-Michelle Decker, [4]; 4. 51-Kade Taylor, [3]; 5. 17E-Blake Edwards, [5]; 6. 71WG-Weston Gorham, [6]; 7. 5B-Bobby Brewer, [7].

Saldana Products Heat Three (8 Laps): 1. 08-Cannon McIntosh, [3]; 2. 28-Kory Schudy, [6]; 3. 9U-Doug McCune, [2]; 4. 52-Craig Oakes, [4]; 5. 721-Brendon Wiseley, [1]; 6. 19-Pierce Urbanosky, [5] .

“A” Main (25 Laps): 1. 8K-Jonathan Beason, [5]; 2. 28-Kory Schudy, [4]; 3. 32-Trey Marcham, [1]; 4. 17E-Blake Edwards, [14]; 5. 4M-Michelle Decker, [7]; 6. 52-Craig Oakes, [11]; 7. 15D-Andrew Deal, [6]; 8. 23-Hannah Adair, [10]; 9. 51-Kade Taylor, [13]; 10. 71WG-Weston Gorham, [17]; 11. 9U-Doug McCune, [8]; 12. 27B-A.J. Burns, [20]; 13. 24-Hunter Fischer, [9]; 14. 5B-Bobby Brewer, [19]; 15. 19-Pierce Urbanosky, [18]; 16. 10-Jay Mounce, [16]; 17. 08-Cannon McIntosh, [3]; 18. 721-Brendon Wiseley, [15]; 19. 2S-Travis Scott, [12]; 20. 77-Payton Pierce, [2].

BOSS Performance High Point Driver: Kory Schudy.