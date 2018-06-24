Late Showers Force Postponement for Sprint Cars at Lincoln

From Bill Meyer

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. (June 23, 2018) – After getting in all the qualifying for the 410 sprints, 358 sprints, and 358 late models, a late rain shower hit the speedway just as the 410 sprints were coming out to run the first of three features.

The rain stopped shortly afterwards. But the damage had been done. With standing water on the track, and high humidity in the air, it was determined it would take hours to get the track back into racing shape. And with that, the promoters of Lincoln Speedway reluctantly pulled the plug on the remaining three features at around 10:30 PM.

The 33-lap, $5,000-to-win 410 Sprint feature will be run in addition to the regularly scheduled show on July 14th.

The 20-lap 358 sprint feature will be run in addition to the regularly scheduled show on July 7th.

The 358 late model feature make-up has yet to be determined.

Heats for the 28 410 sprinters on hand were won by Lucas Wolfe, Chase Dietz, and Robbie Kendall, with Alan Krimes winning the consolation.

Heats for the 25 358 sprinters on hand were won by CJ Tracey, Troy Wagaman, Jr., and Dalton Dietrich.

Heats for the 22 358 Late Models on hand were won by Bobby Beard, Bernie Beard, and John Moser.

Next Saturday night, June 30th, Lincoln Speedway will host it ‘s first of two Pennsylvania Speedweek shows along with the 19th Annual Kevin Gobrecht Memorial for the 410 sprints paying $7,000-to-win. The Central PA Legends will round out the evening’s racing program. Competition Pit gates will open at 5 PM, Spectator Pit Admission & General Admission gates will open at 5:30 PM. Hot laps will get underway at 7 PM, with time trials getting underway at 7:30 PM.

RACE RESULTS

Saturday, June 23, 2018

LINCOLN SPEEDWAY

Abbottstown, PA

FALLEN FIREFIGHTERS NIGHT IN MEMORY OF BRANDON

Lawrence Chevrolet 410 Sprints

410 Sprint Feature (33 Laps) – RESCHEDULED FOR JULY 14TH

410 Sprint Heat One Finish (10 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 24-Lucas Wolfe; 2. 17-Cole Young; 3. 6K-Chris Knopp; 4. 1X-Chad Trout; 5. 27-Greg Hodnett; 6. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 7. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 8. 53-Jesse Attard; 9. 3B-Randy Baughman; DNS – 73B-Brett Michalski. Time – 2:26.764

410 Sprint Heat Two Finish (10 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 4R-Chase Dietz; 2. 21-Brian Montieth; 3. 21T-Scott Fisher; 4. 48-Danny Dietrich; 5. 90-Jordon Givler; 6. 16-Matt Campbell; 7. 87-Alan Krimes; 8. 5-Tyler Ross; 9. 88-Brandon Rahmer. Time – 2:26.108

410 Sprint Heat Three Finish (10 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 55K-Robbie Kendall; 2. 39M-Anthony Macri; 3. 2W-Glenndon Fosythe; 4. 21X-Austin Hogue; 5. 39-Cory Haas; 6. 59-Jim Siegel; 7. 99M-Kyle Moody; 8. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss; 9. 86-Steve Storrie. Time – 2:27.140

410 Sprint Consolation Finish (10 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 87-Alan Krimes; 2. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 3. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss; 4. 53-Jessie Attard; 5. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 6. 5-Tyler Ross; 7. 86-Steve Storrie; 8. 99M-Kyle Moody; DNS – 3B-Randy Baughman, 73B-Brett Michalski. No Time

358 SPRINTS

358 Sprint Feature (20 Laps) – RESCHEDULED FOR JULY 7TH

358 Sprint Heat One Finish (10 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 21-CJ Tracy; 2. 7-Trey Hivner; 3. 41B-Tyler Ross; 4. 41-Scott Geesey; 5. 50-Alyson Dietz; 6. 5A-Zachary Allman; 7. 13S-Jon Stewart; 8. 59-Steve Wilbur (DNF); 9. 38-Brett Strickler (DNF). No Time

358 Sprint Heat Two Finish (10 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 19-Troy Wagaman, Jr.; 2. 12-Brent Shearer; 3. 38D-Kyle Denmyer; 4. 66-Jeff Halligan; 5. 14T-Tyler Walton; 6. 20-Devin Beidle; 7. 77K-Steven Kissamore; 8. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle. Time – 2:28.32

358 Sprint Heat Three Finish (10 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 9-Dalton Dietrich; 2. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 3. 27-Dave Brown; 4. 28-Matt Findley; 5. 44-Dylan Norris; 6. 97-Brie Hershey; 7. 8-Kenny Kuhn; 8. 11D-Kody Hartlaub (DNF). Time – 2:32.90

358 LATE MODELS

358 Late Model Feature (20 Laps) – TO BE DETERMINED

358 Late Model Heat One Finish (8 laps) – 1. 12-Bobby Beard; 2. 5-Craig Wagaman; 3. 37-Paul Cursey; 4. 17-Doug Legum; 5. 9A-Kurt Zimmerman; 6. 121-Larry Neiderer; 7. 07-Bob Stough; 8. 85-Chad Earnst. No Time

358 Late Model Heat Two Finish (8 laps) – 1. X-Bernie Beard; 2. 115S-Shaun Miller; 3. 11-Joe Westerman; 4. 25-Jed Latshaw; 5. 21Z-Mike Walls; 6. 41-Jake Moser; 7. D34-Bob Dunn. Time = 2:17.63

358 Late Model Heat Three Finish (8 laps) – 1. 4-John Moser; 2. 74-Randy Christine, Jr.; 3. 22-Chase Billet; 4. 32J-Shaun Jones; 5. 4M-Kyle Moser; 6. 1K-Bruce Kane; 7. 50-Jason Smith. No Time