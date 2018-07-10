NCRA Weekend Double with ASCS This Weekend!

By David Smith Jr.

Park City, Kansas – July 9, 2018 – It’s double-header race weekend for the National Championship Racing Association of Park City, Kansas presented by Precise Racing Products 360-ci sprint car division as they head to Humboldt Speedway in Humboldt, Kansas on Friday night before heading to their home track, 81 Speedway in Park City, on Saturday night. Both events will see the series joined by the American Bank of Oklahoma American Sprint Car Series presented by Smiley’s Racing Products.

In the twenty-nine-year history of the series 360-ci sprint division, the Humboldt event will be the inaugural event for the tour and will be race seven on the 2018 season.

Three-time and defending tour champion Jeremy Campbell currently sits atop the point standings with a slim twenty-point-lead over J.D. Johnson. Don Droud, Jr. of Lincoln, Nebraska sits third in the standings (-55) while Danny Jennings (-85) and Jeff Stasa (-95) round out the top five. Other drivers in the top ten expected to compete include Jake Greider, J.R.Topper, Fred Mattox and Kaden Taylor.

Six different drivers have found victory lane thus far this season and nine different, total, dating back to the end of the 2017 race season. Those drivers include Campbell, Jake Bubak, Droud, Jennings, Blake Hahn and Tim Crawley. Dating back to the last three events of last season the feature winners were Chris Morgan, Cody Ledger and Brian Bell.

Alex Sewell comes in as the ASCS Red-River region points leader and has a 119-point advantage over Lance Norick. Mattox sits third in their series point standings (-166) while Sean McClelland and Greider round out the top five.

Drivers indicating their intentions on competing in at least one of the two-slated events include Kyle Belim, Wyatt Burks and Jon Freeman; among others.

Friday night’s Humboldt Speedway event will see gates open at 6:00 PM with race time slated for 8:00 PM. Grandstand adult tickets are just $15 while children ages 6-12 is $5. All pit passes are $35.

Then on Saturday night, gates will open at 5:00 PM with race time set for a 7:00 PM start time. Grandstand general admission is $20 for adults while kids ages eleven and under will be admitted into the grandstands for free. All pit passes will be $30. However, if you work at the following and show your badge or pay stub, you and a friend can get into the grandstands for free. Those places of employment include: Walmart, Sams Club, Target, Costco and Dillons.

More information on the NCRA sprint car division or any of the other three series divisions, can be found on their official website www.racencra.com and their facebook page: NCRA Racing Series. Questions regarding 81 Speedway events and the NCRA can be answered by calling (316) 755-1781.

To learn more on all-things ASCS, check out their official website www.ascsracing.com and also follow them on facebook, on Instagram and on twitter @LucasOilASCS.