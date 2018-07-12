Great Lakes Edition: Dirt, Dirt, and More Dirt This Weekend

The win was also the first for Ruhl teamed up with Smith Motorsports. The pairing of Ruhl and Smith along with Terry Stewart coming over to turn wrenches was one of the leading stories in the area going into the 2018 season. After a slow start it appears the team has a handle on their new J&J chassis that debuted at the World of Outlaws program at I-96 Speedway in June.

The plan for the Ruhl/Smith combination following their run on Tuesday at Attica Raceway Park, Michigan on Friday (I-96 Speedway’s program as of last Friday), and attempting to make the Kings Royal on Saturday.