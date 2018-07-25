World of Outlaws Visit to Airborne Park Speedway Canceled Due to Rain

By Anthony Corini

PLATTSBURGH, NY – July 25, 2018 – The World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series and Airborne Park Speedway officials have made the decision to cancel The Greatest Show on Dirt’s inaugural visit to the Plattsburgh facility, scheduled for Wednesday, July 25, 2018. The massive storm ready to hit the northeast has set its sights on Airborne Park Speedway and in the best interest of fans, drivers and teams, the decision was made to cancel the event before they arrived at the facility.

There is no makeup date at this time. Officials have already discussed 2019 dates for the World of Outlaws and Airborne Park Speedway. Those that purchased tickets for the event will automatically receive an account credit to their www.mydirttickets.com account, this credit can be used to any event on www.worldofoutlaws.com/tickets for up to 2 years. If a refund is preferred, ticket purchasers have until September 4, 2018 to request such and can call 844-DIRT-TIX to request a refund.

One of the events that the credit can be used for is during NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week when The Greatest Show on Dirt returns to Fulton Speedway on Saturday, October 6!

The World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series continues its summer New York Swing at Ransomville Speedway at Friday, July 27 before concluding the Empire State swing at Weedsport Speedway on Sunday, July 29. Watch every lap of the World of Outlaws 40th Anniversary Season LIVE on DIRTVision.com!