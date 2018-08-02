THURSDAY’S PA MIDGET WEEK OPENER AT PATH VALLEY RAINED OUT

From USAC

Spring Run, Pennsylvania………(August 2, 2018) Thursday’s scheduled “Pennsylvania Midget Week” opener at Path Valley Speedway Park has been cancelled due to heavy morning precipitation and a forecast for more rainfall throughout the afternoon. The race will not be rescheduled.

“Pennsylvania Midget Week” continues Friday night, August 3, at Linda’s Speedway in Jonestown, Pa. The drivers meeting is scheduled for 6pm with cars hitting the track at 6:30pm.

The fourth annual edition of “Pennsylvania Midget Week” rounds out Saturday, August 4, at Lanco’s Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway in Newmanstown, Pa. and Sunday, August 5, at BAPS Motor Speedway in York Haven, Pa.