USAC CHAMP WINDOM LANDS BC39 RIDE WITH PETRY

Speedway, Indiana………Chris Windom, the 2016 USAC Silver Crown and 2017 USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car titlist, has landed a midget ride for the Driven2SaveLives “BC39” presented by NOS Energy Drink September 5-6 at the Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Canton, Illinois driver will team up with Petry Motorsports and t he Tony Elliott Foundation to run the Petry Excavating – Bolted Spine Designs/Spike/Speedway Toyota No. 35 for the mega event, featuring the largest purse in USAC P1 Insurance National Midget racing this season.

Windom is one three drivers entered for Petry Motorsports in the “BC39,” alongside USAC Triple Crown champion Jerry Coons, Jr. of Tucson, Ariz. and Rookie sensation Jason McDougal of Broken Arrow, Okla.

Windom has made one appearance in a USAC National Midget event in 2018 back in April at Kokomo (Ind.) Speedway. He leads the USAC National Sprint Car standings with three victories, plus titles in both “Eastern Storm” and “Indiana Sprint Week.” He’s currently third in USAC’s Silver Crown standings.

The Driven2SaveLives “BC39” presented by NOS Energy Drink kicks off the week of racing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway leading up to the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard powered by Florida Georgia Line on Sunday, September 9.

The race will take place at the new quarter-mile dirt oval located inside turn three of the famed 2.5-mile oval and will include a unique format that concludes with a 39-lap feature Sept. 6 in the richest Midget racing event in recent history. The event will feature more than $70,000 in purse and incentives, including a $15,000 winner’s purse – the largest in Midget racing.

For the first night of action on Wednesday, September 5, will feature hot laps, heat races and a pursuit race. The public gates open at 3pm with cars set to get on track at 6:30pm.

On Thursday, September 6, on-track action will begin with hot laps, as all cars will practice with their respective qualifying races, before getting into the qualifying races and the alphabet mains, concluding with the A-Main event. The public gates open at 3pm with cars set to get on track at 6pm.

Tickets are now on sale for the Driven2SaveLives “BC39” presented by NOS Energy Drink at the Dirt Track at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on September 5-6 featuring the USAC P1 Insurance Midget National Championship.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.indianapolismotorspeedway.com/events/usac or via phone at the IMS ticket office at (317) 492-8500.