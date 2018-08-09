Double midget features Sunday at Angell Park

By Bryan Gapinski

Sun Prairie, WI Aug. 9—“Double midget features” highlight this Sunday Aug. 12th’s racing program at Angell Park Speedway. Rain showers interrupted last Sunday’s Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie Badger Midget Racing Series & POWRi Lucas Oil Regional Midget Series event setting up the unique format.

The rained-out Aug. 5 feature will be the first event of the evening, with a complete separate regularly scheduled midget program run afterwards. Also, on the schedule for racing will be the MSA Sprint Cars Series and the Wisconsin Legend Dirt Racing Series.

Jordan Mattson winner of heat race two and Mike Stroik will be the front row for the “rain out feature”, with fast qualifier and series points leader Scott Hatton starting in eighth position. Grandstand seating opens at 4:00 pm; practice at 5:30 pm, with racing to follow practice.

The event will mark the fourteenth time Badger has sanctioned two features on the same day at the same track. The last time occurred June 23, 2007 when night one of the Knoxville Midget Nationals were rained out forcing double features on Saturday.

The last “Badger double” at Angell Park was the inaugural 1982 Pepsi Midget Nationals, with Larry Hillerud and Kevin Olson scoring feature victories. The 2016 Pepsi Nationals ran separate features for the Badger and the POWRi National Series.

Other tracks to host Badger double features include: Rockford (Ill.) Speedway and Columbus (Wis.) 151 Speedway. Only three times has a driver won both feature events: Billy Wood (9/1/57-Angell Park), Owen Snyder (6/21/58-Rockford), and Jim Gates (7/5/70-Angell Park).

Current Badger Midget Series Points: 1. Scott Hatton 867; 2. Kevin Olson 788; 3. Tyler Baran 767; 4. Ryan Probst 742; 5. Chase McDermond 634; 6. Zach Boden 6256; 7. Andrew Felker 506; 8. Kurt Mayhew 435; 9. Mike Stroik 396; 10. Jack Routson 381.