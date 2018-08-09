T.J.’s Notebook: Miscellaneous Items from Wednesday at Knoxville

Once the dust settled on the B-Main it appeared fast qualifier Logan Schuchart had punched his ticket to the feature until being disqualified for not immediately going to the scales following the B-Main. This process is normally automatic to the point where I was typing the results from that event when I heard the call come over the one-way radio for Austin McCarl to get ready for the feature. Instead of likely being locked into Saturday’s A-Main Schuchart ended up 24th in points overall. Proving once again situational awareness is key at these big races.

Other notables that did not make the feature included Paul McMahan, Kasey Kahne, Sheldon Haudenschild, Brent Marks, Cole Duncan, Shane Golobic, Jason Sides, and Hunter Schuerenberg.