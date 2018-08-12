PROBST TOPS BADGER TURNER CLASSIC

By Michael H. Babicz & Bryan Gapinski

Wilmot, Wis., Saturday, August 11, 2018—Ryan Probst won the 9th annual “Salute to Harry Turner” 25-lap Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie Badger Midget Racing Series feature Saturday, August 11 at Wilmot Raceway. It was the New Lenox, Illinois driver’s first career Badger feature victory in his second time ever competing at Wilmot,

“The track was really fast,” said Probst, after becoming the event’s seventh different winner. “I knew Scott (Hatton) was coming because I could see his number on the scoreboard. I knew I couldn’t give him the opportunity to pass me, and the lapped cars fell perfectly for me. I was expecting to see the nose of his car on the last lap. It’s great to finally get a Badger feature victory. I have to thank my family and crew for all of their support.”

Kurt Mayhew paced the opening lap, while Probst passed four cars to move into second place lap. One lap later Probst took over the top position, when the event’s only caution appeared for a stalled car.

Probst continued to lead after the restart, while fast qualifier Scott Hatton of Sharon was advancing through the field, reaching fourth place by the completion of lap 6, and third place one lap later.

Probst began lapping the tail of the field on lap 8, when Hatton moved into second place. Hatton trailed Probst by two-car lengths at the midway point. Another group of lapped cars kept “the pressure” on Probst between laps 15-17. Hatton continued to trail Probst by a car length. Behind the leaders an excellent battle for the remainder of the top five waged between Chase McDermond of Springfield, Illinois, Milwaukee’s Jordan Mattson, and Mitchell Davis of Auburn, Illinois.

With the lead duo out of traffic and a clear track for the final six laps, Probst was flawless holding off Hatton to score a two-car length victory, driving the Probst Motorsports owned Spike/Chevrolet No. 99 to the win. Hatton settle for second. Davis third. McDermond fourth and Mattson completed the top five. Mattson also won the Howard Law Cash Draw, a bonus for a randomly selected feature finishing position. Eighth place Kevin Olson claimed the Advance Race Suspensions Hard Charger Award improving 11 spots from originally starting 19th.

The Modified 15-lap feature proved one of the closest finishes ever for the one-third mile clay oval on the Kenosha County Fairgrounds. The final five circuits saw Genoa City brothers Nick Simons and Mike Simons II go wheel to wheel. The two were in a dead heat down the backstretch a half lap from the finish. Nick Simons stuck to the inside while his older brother tried to make the high side stick down the front straightaway. At the checkered flag it became the transponder scoring showing Nick Simons winning his third feature of the season by .035 seconds over Mike Simons II. Eagle’s Steve Mueller was third. Tim Hamburg of Dixon, Illinois took fourth. Mukwonago’s Mike Knurr completed the top five.

Milwaukee’s Jordan Mattson, who did double duty competing in a midget and AutoMeter Wisconsin WingLess Sprint, went wire to wire as the 2017 Wilmot Champion scored his first 20-lap feature win of the season. The red flag three laps into the main for a double-flip by fellow Illinois drivers Matt Vandervere of Zion and Jimmy Sivia of Winthrop Harbor, with neither injured, failed to disturb Mattson’s rhythm. In the closing laps Jimmy Kouba of Byron, Minnesota closed the gap, but could not real Mattson in having to settle for second. Oconomowoc’s Ryan Zielski was third. Point leader Tim Cox of Park City, Illinois continued his consistency finishing fourth. Greg Olsen of Round Lake Heights, Illinois was fifth.

Three-time and defending champion Pat Rossmann of Wadsworth, Illinois took top spot following a caution to go on to his third 15-lap street stock feature win of the season. Cody Erickson of Algonquin, Illinois came on to finish a strong second. Brandon Mertes of Antioch, Illinois finished third improving from 10th starting spot. Bristol’s Dustin Richards was fourth. Chad Hagler of McHenry, Illinois rounded out the top five.

The Milwaukee Stock Car (MSC) Vintage Racing feature was won by Jeremy Allard of Ringle in a Modified Racing Association (MRA) style car powered by a small block Chevy originally built in 1975 and driven by Mike Neary. Heat race winner Clair Kimmel of Hales Corners in a 1980 Shores Chassis sprint car was second. Ringle’s Jeff Allard of Oak Creek, brother of the winner, was third in a 1926 Ford Model T bodied modified with a 340 Magnum engine. Wyocena’s Ralph E. Pulver in a early 1980s Czarnecki chassis modified with a 1940 Ford body and a 327 cubic inch carbureted Chevy engine was fourth. Waukesha’s Craig Rambo in a 1979 Trostle sprint car from Bill Utz’s Sedalia, Missouri shop where it was sitting hidden away for 32 years finished fifth.

The annual Kenosha County Fair moves into Wilmot Raceway starting Wednesday, August 15 through Sunday, August 19. Starting off the grandstand events are Digger Doug’s 3rd Annual ATV/UTV Stadium Style Kenosha County Fair Showdown sponsored by Nielsen Enterprises of Lake Villa, Illinois. Practice begins at 5:30 p.m. with racing at 6:30 p.m.

On Thursday, August 16 will feature the traditional truck and tractor pulls along with the always popular combine demolition derby. Pulls begin at 6:30 p.m.

The one-third mile clay oval hosts the Dairland Duel featuring Dirt King Late Models. The rescheduled Tommy Homan Street Stock Special sponsored by Choppers Bar & Grill of Antioch, Illinois along with modifieds and Bandit 4-Cylinder Stock Cars are on the fair program as well. Grandstands open at 5:00 p.m. with racing slated for 6:45 p.m. Friday Grandstand admission is $5.00 for ages 12 & over in addition to the regular fair admission.

On Saturday, August 18 the Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association Outlaw Sprints invade their original home track In their final appearance of the season for the Roger Iles Tribute sponsored by Carriage Auto Body of Waukegan, Illinois. AutoMeter Wisconsin WingLess Sprints and Wisconsin-Illinois Mini-Sprints round out the all sprint car fair spectacular. Grandstands open at 5:00 p.m. with racing slated at 6:45 p.m. Saturday Grandstand admission is $7.00 for ages 12 & over in addition to the regular fair admission.

The always wild Derby Icons Demolition Derby closes out the grandstand events Sunday, August 19 with a doubleheader of destruction at 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. sponsored by WIIL 95 Rock. Grandstand is free on Sunday.

For fair information check kenoshacofair.com and for racing updates wilmotraceway.com or either Facebook pages. The Wilmot Raceway trackside race line 262-862-2090 features weather updates for racing events.

Wilmot Raceway is located on the Kenosha County Fairgrounds in Wilmot, Wisconsin with acres of free parking available.

SUMMARY – WILMOT RACEWAY, WILMOT, WISCONSIN – SATURDAY, AUGUST 11, 2018

BADGER MIDGETS HARRY TURNER CLASSIC 25-lap Feature: 1. Ryan Probst, New Lenox, IL; 2. Scott Hatton, Sharon; 3. Mitchell Davis, Auburn, IL; 4. Chase McDermand, Springfield, IL; 5. Jordan Mattson, Milwaukee; 6. Tyler Baran, Joliet, IL; 7. Zach Boden, Cambridge; 8. Kevin Olson, Machesny Park, IL; 9. Kurt Mayhew, Demotte, IN; 10. Brian Petersen, Mukwonago; 11. Mike Stroik, West Bend; 12. Kyle Brinkman, Platteville; 13. Kyle Koch, McFarland; 14. Eric Reibenstein, Joliet, IL; 15. Jake Goeglein, Sullivan; 16. Harrison Kleven, Marshall; 17. Rich Drangmeister, Madison; 18. Tristan Koeings, Van Dyne; 19. Denny Smith, Mukwonago; 20. Marty Saso, Elgin, IL(Did Not Start).

8-lap Winners: Olson; Mayhew: Hatton.

Fast Qualifier: Hatton (:15.117 seconds).

AUTOMETER WISCONSIN WINGLESS SPRINTS: 20-LAP FEATURE: 1. Jordan Mattson, Milwaukee; 2. Jimmy Kouba, Byron, MN; 3. Ryan Zielski, Oconomowoc; 4. Tim Cox, Park City, IL; 5. Greg Olsen, Round Lake Heights, IL; 6. Mitchell Davis, Auburn, IL; 7. James Walldan, Kenosha; 8. Allen Hafford, Beach Park, IL; 9. Patrick Haynes, Manteno, IL; 10. Nick Petska, Spring Grove, IL; 11. Jake Kouba, Minneapolis, MN; 12. Doug Schenck, Cottage Grove; 13. Nathan Crane, Waukegan, IL; 14. Craig Lager, Union Grove; 15. Chris Klemko, Bristol; 16. Zach Raidart, Antioch, IL; 17. Scott Grissom, Winthrop Harbor, IL; 18. Derek Crane, Waukegan; 19. Jordan Paulsen, Trevor; 20. Jimmy Sivia, Winthrop Harbor; 21. Matt Vandervere, Zion, IL; 22. Craig Campton, Madison.

1st 10-LAP “B” MAIN: 1. Schenck; 2. Lager; 3. Grissom; 4. Vince Bartolotta, Muskego; 5. Tyler Tischendorfer, Waupaca; 6. Zach Hansen, New Berlin; 7. Chris Howerton, McHenry; 8. Steve Clott, Bradley, IL; 9. Randy Stanford, Kenosha; 10. Rod Colburn, Muskego; 11. William Huck, Mukwonago(DNS); 12. Garrett Deieso, Wadsworth, IL(DNS).

2nd 10-LAP “B” MAIN: 1. D. Crane; 2. Davis; 3. Paulsen; 4. Tom Eller, Zion; 5. Kevin Hinich, Kenosha; 6. Natalie Klemko, Grayslake, IL; 7. Dennis Spitz, Lewisburg, KY; 8. Shawn Swim, Winthrop Harbor; 9. James Wehrman, Kenosha; 10. Paul Schaeffer, Milwaukee; 11. Johnny Fahl, Brown Deer(DNS).

8-LAP HEAT WINNERS: Jake Kouba; Sivia; Cox; Zielski.

FAST QUALIFIER: Sivia(:14.720 seconds).

MODIFIEDS: 15-LAP FEATURE: 1. Nick Simons, Genoa City; 2. Mike Simons II, Genoa City; 3. Steve Mueller, Eagle; 4. Tim Hamburg, Dixon, IL; 5. Mike Knurr, Mukwonago; 6. Brad McGuire, New Berlin; 7. Morgan Shepard, Genoa City; 8. Scott Barnharst, Franklin; 9. Andrew Hamburg, Dixon; 10. John Dost, Bristol; 11. Terry Hilgendorf, McHenry; 12. Jack Williams, Rockford, IL; 13. Mike Conn, Big Bend; 14. David Wirth, Milwaukee; 15. Mike Wittenburg, Waterford; 16. Al Atkinson, Muskego; 17. Joe Huenfeld, Cedarville, IL; 18. JimVandervere, Gurnee, IL; 19. Lee Tibbitts, Hebron, IL(DNS); 20. Tony Izzo, Capron, IL(DNS).

8-LAP HEAT WINNERS: A. Atkinson; M. Simons; N. Simons.

FAST QUALIFIER: A. Atkinson(:16.340 seconds).

STREET STOCKS: FEATURE: 15-LAP FEATURE: 1. Pat Rossmann, Wadsworth, IL; 2. Cody Erickson, Algonquin, IL; 3. Brandon Mertes, Antioch; 4. Dustin Richards, Bristol; 5. Chad Hagler, McHenry; 6. Craig Kreuser, Kenosha; 7. Courtney Atkinson, Muskego; 8. Carl Sturt, Wadsworth; 9. Nate Coon, Hebron; 10. James Jaime, Bristol; 11. Josh Gehrig, Pleasant Prairie; 12. Mark Baker, Big Bend; 13. Brianna Olsen, Burlington.

8-LAP HEAT WINNERS: Richards; C. Atkinson.

FAST QUALIFIER: Rossmann(:18.403 seconds).

MILWAUKEE STOCK CAR (MSC) VINTAGE RACING: 12-LAP FEATURE: 1. Jeremy Allard, Ringle; 2. Clair Kimmel, Hales Corners; 3. Jeff Allard, Ringle; 4. Ralph E. Pulver, Wyocena; 5. Craig Rambo, Waukesha; 6. Ron Feller, Horicon; 7. Brian Koepke, Mukwonago; 8. John Fahey, Madison.

8-LAP HEAT WINNER: Kimmel.