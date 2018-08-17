Badger Midget doubleheader at Sycamore & Angell Park

By Bryan Gapinski

Sun Prairie, WI August 16—A weekend doubleheader awaits The Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie Badger Midget Racing Series, at Sycamore (Ill.) Speedway on Saturday Night August 18 before returning to Angell Park Speedway the following evening August 19.

Saturday’s event at Sycamore “The Corn Classic will also feature Super Late Models, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, and Hornets. General admission gates open at: 6 pm, qualifying begins at 6:30 pm with races to follow.

The tradition of racing during Sun Prairie’s Cornfest which dates back to 1953 continues Sunday Night. Badger joins the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League, and The IRA Bumper to Bumper Outlaws Sprint Cars Series highlighting “The Miller Lite Cornfest Racing Classic”.

Pit gates open at 1:00 pm, with grandstand gates at 4:00 pm. Hot laps are at 5:30 pm with racing to follow. Scott Hatton leads Ryan Probst by 114-points heading into the weekend’s events.

Current Badger Midget Series Points: 1. Scott Hatton 1110; 2. Ryan Probst 996; 3. Tyler Baran 973; 4. Kevin Olson 967; 5. Zach Boden 836; 6. Chase McDermand 824; 7. Kurt Mayhew 594; 8. Mike Stroik 519; 9. Andrew Felker 506; 10. Mitchell Davis 496.