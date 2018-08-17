Meet the Drivers Night at Waynesfield Saturday

From WRP

WAYNESFIELD, Ohio (8/16/18) – After a successful night of giveaways last weekend, Waynesfield Raceway Park in Waynesfield, Ohio is back in action this Saturday night with more goodies to be given away. During intermission, drivers will line the front stretch signing autographs, handing out hero cards, and giving away school supplies to help students start a new school year on the right foot.

On the track, all five weekly Waynesfield classes will be in action with points battles on the line. The Quest Federal Credit Union Non Wing sprints come into the weekend led by the 2018 Jack Hewitt Classic winner Lee Underwood. Underwood holds an 8-point lead over Drew Rader and 15-point lead over Dallas Hewitt. The top three are all within striking distance. The Performance Powder Coating AMSA Mini Sprints return after running wingless earlier this month. Brad Strunk leads the standings by 29 points over Jac Nickles who sits second.

After sporting an impressive 37 car field last weekend, Brent Hole comes into the weekend in a battle for the points lead with Scottie Williams in the Satellite Connections UMP Modifieds. Williams has one win on the season. Jeff Koz is third, 54 points back. The Block Insurance Tough Trucks come into the weekend led by last weekend’s feature winner Chris Hicks. Hicks leads by 47 points over Frankie Weigt. Weigt’s teammate sits third in the standings.

The Indian Lake Outfitters come into the weekend with a tight points battle. Robbie Tuttle leads with a total of 500 points. Justin Durflinger sits second just 8 points behind Tuttle. Rob Sharpe is third, 14 points back. The “racing realtor” Austin Scott sits fourth, just 20 points behind the leader.

The ladies of the racing community will also get behind the wheel for the yearly running of the Tough Truck Powder Puff exhibition race Saturday.

Adult general admission is just $12; kids aged 11-15 are $6 with everyone under the age of ten admitted for FREE. Pit access is just $25.

Pit side gates open at 4PM. Grandstands open at 5PM. Hotlaps get underway at 6PM with the first green flag of the night flying at 7PM.

Get the latest Waynesfield Raceway Park information anytime online at www.waynesfieldracewaypark.net, on Facebook by liking Waynesfield Raceway Park, or on Twitter by following @OfficialWRP.