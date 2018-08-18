Photo Gallery: Non-Wing Sprint Cars at Lincoln IL Speedway Lincoln Speedway (IL), Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Justin Standridge (#8D), Terry Babb (#88) and Tommy Rockwell (#X) racing three wide at Lincoln Speedway in Illinois. (Mark Funderburk photo) Justin Standridge (#8D), Terry Babb (#88) and Tommy Rockwell (#X) racing three wide at Lincoln Speedway in Illinois. (Mark Funderburk photo) Mitch Wissmiller. (Mark Funderburk photo) Mitch Wissmiller. (Mark Funderburk photo) Mitch Wissmiller (#1) and Zach Daum (#5D). (Mark Funderburk photo) Steve Thomas (#20) and Terry Babb (#88). (Mark Funderburk photo) Zach Daum (#5D) and Andy Baugh (#6B). (Mark Funderburk photo) Zach Daum (#5D0 and Korey Weyant (#99). (Mark Funderburk photo) Related Stories: Mitch Wissmiller Wins Non-Wing Sprint Car Feature at Lincoln Speedway Carson Short Wins POWRi WAR Wildcard Series Feature at Lincoln Speedway Clauson Sweeps Duel in Dodge City Clauson is Fast on The Draw at the “Duel in Dodge City” Lincoln Speedway (IL)Photo Gallery