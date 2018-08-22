By Steve Inch

SELINSGROVE, Pa. – Selinsgrove Speedway’s weekly four divisions will be featured together in a special holiday racing program one last time this season in the Jeff’s Auto Body & Recycling Center Summer Spectacular for 360 sprint cars, super late models, pro stocks, and roadrunners at 7 p.m. SUNDAY, Sept. 2.

The 360 sprint cars, in a Patriot Sprint Tour-sanctioned event, and the super late models will compete in 30-lap features paying $3,000 to win and $300 to start out of matching $12,950 purses.

The pro stocks will compete in a 15-lap feature paying $400 to win with the roadrunners rounding out the show in a 12-lap main event paying $300 to win.

Pit gates will open at 4 p.m. with grandstand gates at 5 p.m. Race time will be 7 p.m. There will be no racing Saturday, Sept. 1.

Drivers in all divisions will draw for starting positions for their qualifiers. The 360 sprint cars and super late models will use passing points and a redraw to determine the starting lineups for the main events.

Following the Labor Day holiday racing program, Tony Stewart’s Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series will sanction the $10,000-to-win Jim Nace Memorial 36th Annual National Open for 410 sprint cars presented by B&R Lawncare Saturday, Sept. 15. The pro stocks will also be on the program. The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 16, if needed.

The Craftsman World of Outlaws Late Model Series will be a part of the Jeff’s Auto Body & Recycling Center 20th Anniversary Late Model National Open Saturday, Sept. 22, paying $10,000 to win. The limited late models will share the racing program with the super late models.

Rich Tobias and Doug Rose will present the World Series of Dirt Racing Oct. 11-14 to wrap up the 2018 racing season at the Snyder County oval.

For a complete schedule, the latest news, results, and race status, visit selinsgrovespeedway.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook. The speedway office can be reached at 570.374.2266.

RACE INFORMATION FOR SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 2, 2018:

2018 Summer Spectacular Purses for 360 Sprint Cars & Super Late Models: 1) $3,000 2) $1,200 3) $1,000 4) $700 5) $600 6) $500 7) $450 8) $425 9) $400 10) $375 11) $350 12) $325 13) $315 14) $310 15-24) $300

Pit Gates Open: 4PM

Grandstand Gates Open: 5PM

Race Time: 7PM

Also Racing: Pro Stocks ($400 to Win) & Roadrunners ($300 to Win)

Admission for Sunday, September 2, 2018: Adults $18; Students (12-17) $8; Kids 11 & Under FREE; Pit Passes $30