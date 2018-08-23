DREVICKI-BIASI-STRADA SHOOTOUT AT PORT ROYAL FINALE SATURDAY

From USAC

Port Royal, Pennsylvania………Steven Drevicki, Joey Biasi and Eddie Strada will square off for the 2018 USAC East Coast Sprint Car championship this Saturday, August 25, at Port Royal (Pa.) Speedway.

Drevicki is the only repeat winner this season, taking the opener at Delaware International Speedway and the June 8 race at Bedford (Pa.) Speedway. Biasi is the most recent winner, at Big Diamond Speedway in Pottsville, Pa. on July 20. Strada won at New Egypt, N.J. July 7.

Drevicki’s lead over Biasi stands at 33 points, while Strada is a distant 58 points back.

Open Wheel Madness II/Locust Grove Retirement Senior Citizens Night/$1 Hot Dog Night gets underway with racing starting at 7pm. General admission tickets are $15, students are $7 and pit passes are $30 each.

Rain claimed Saturday night’s scheduled race at Delaware International Speedway in Delmar, Del.

USAC EAST COAST SPRINT POINTS: 1-Steven Drevicki-438, 2-Joey Biasi-405, 3-Eddie Strada-380, 4-Chandler Leiby-370, 5-Ryan Godown-347, 6-Trevor Kobylarz-279, 7-Ryan Quackenbush-267, 8-Mark Bitner-246, 9-Bill Unglert-222, 10-Eric Jennings-220.