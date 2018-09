Allstar Performance Event List: August 31 – September 3, 2018

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place August 31 – September 3, 2018 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday August 31, 2018

Accord Speedway – Accord, NY – USA – Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars

Ace Speedway – Altamahaw, NC – USA – USAC – Eastern Speed2 Midget Series

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Bob Kinser Memorial

Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Bob Kinser Memorial

Brewerton Speedway – Brewerton, NY – USA – Empire Super Sprints

Caney Valley Speedway – Caney, KS – USA – Oil Capital Racing Series

Clinton County Raceway – Mill Hall, PA – USA – Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series

Crowley’s Ridge Raceway – Paragould, AR – USA – Mid-South Sprint Car Association

Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – RaceSaver IMCA Sprint Nationals

Electric City Speedway – Great Falls, MT – USA – NSA 360 Sprint Cars

Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN – USA – BOSS – Winged 410 Sprint Car Series

Hartford Motor Speedway – Hartford, MI – USA – Sprints on Dirt

I-75 Raceway – Sweetwater, TN – USA – United Sprint Car Series

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – Midwest Sprint Touring Series

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – NSL – Non-Wing Sprint Cars

Lee USA Speedway – Lee, NH – USA – Small Block Supermodifieds

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – Allegheny Sprint Tour

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – RUSH Crate Sprint Car Series

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Lincoln Speedway – Lincoln, IL – USA – DII Midgets

Mitchell Raceway – Fairbanks, AK – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT – ONT – Crate Sprint Cars

Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT – ONT – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Oswego Speedway – Oswego, NY – USA – Small Block Supermodifieds – Qualifying

Oswego Speedway – Oswego, NY – USA – Supermodifieds – Qualifying

Outagamie Speedway – Seymour, WI – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Association

Penn Can Speedway – Susquehanna, PA – USA – Non-Wing Sprint Cars – Season Championship

River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – USA – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – World of Outlaws – Outlaw Energy Showdown

Trail-Way Speedway – Hanover, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Tri-City Motor Speedway – Auburn, MI – USA – Great Lakes Super Sprints

Tri-City Speedway – Pontoon Beach, IL – USA – Midwest Open Wheel Association

Tri-City Speedway – Pontoon Beach, IL – USA – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship

US 36 Raceway – Osborn, MO – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Season Championship

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Patriot Sprint Tour/United Racing Club – Al Hamilton Tribute Race

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Al Hamilton Tribute Race

Saturday September 1, 2018

34 Raceway – Burlington, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Season Championship

81 Speedway – Park City, KS – USA – National Championship Racing Association – Battle at the Hill

Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Arlington Raceway – Arlington, MN – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – USA – Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Series

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Dirt Classic Ohio

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Patriot Sprint Tour / Winged 358 Sprint Cars

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Super Sportsman

Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford, VT – USA – Sprint Cars of New England

Boothill Speedway – Greenwood, LA – USA – POWRi – Elite Sprint Car Series

Brighton Speedway – Brighton, ONT – CAN – Southern Ontario Sprints

Butler Motor Speedway – Quincy, MI – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Final Points Night

Calistoga Speedway – Calistoga, CA – USA – USAC – CRA Sprint Car Championship – Louie Vermeil Classic / California Sprint Week

Calistoga Speedway – Calistoga, CA – USA – USAC – Western States Midget Championship – Louie Vermeil Classic

Caney Valley Speedway – Caney, KS – USA – Oil Capital Racing Series

Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ – USA – USAC – Southwest Sprint Car Championship – Hank Arnold Memorial

Charleston Speedway – Charleston, IL – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Coos Bay Speedway – Coos Bay, OR – USA – Wingless Sprint Series

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – Champ Sprints

Crystal Motor Speedway – Crystal, MI – USA – Sprints on Dirt

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Devil’s Lake Speedway – Crary, ND – USA – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association

Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, KS – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – RaceSaver IMCA Sprint Nationals

East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Electric City Speedway – Great Falls, MT – USA – NSA 360 Sprint Cars

Evergreen Speedway – Monroe, WA – USA – Washington Econo Sprint Car Organization

Fulton Speedway – Fulton, NY – USA – Empire Super Sprints

Honor Speedway – Pueblo, CO – USA – POWRi – Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association

I-55 Speedway – Pevely, MO – USA – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship

I-75 Raceway – Sweetwater, TN – USA – United Sprint Car Series

Indianapolis Speedrome – Indianapolis, IN – USA – USSA – Kenyon Midget Car Series

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – Midwest Sprint Touring Series

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – NSL – Non-Wing Sprint Cars

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – ASCS – National Tour / ASCS – Warrior Region

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – POWRi – National Midget Series / POWRi – West Midget Series

Land of Legends Raceway – Canandaigua, NY – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Season Championship

Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown,PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Bob Leiby Memorial

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown,PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Bob Leiby Memorial

Lorain County Speedway – Elyria, OH – USA – Crate Sprint Cars

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Crate Sprint Cars

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Mitchell Raceway – Fairbanks, AK – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Montpelier Motor Speedway – Montpelier, IN – USA – Midget Cars

New Egypt Speedway – New Egypt, NJ – USA – Northeast Wingless Sprint Cars

Oswego Speedway – Oswego, NY – USA – International Super Modified Association

Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – USA – Interstate Racing Association

Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Association

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Mid-South Sprint Car Association

Rocky Mountain Raceway – West Valley City, UT – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Salt City 100

Show Low Speedway Park – Show Low, AZ – USA – ASCS – Southwest Region

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – World of Outlaws – Outlaw Energy Showdown

South Texas Speedway – Corpus Christi, TX – USA – ASCS – Gulf South Region

Southern New Mexico Speedway – Las Cruces, NM – USA – New Mexico Motor Racing Association

Star Speedway – Ephing, NH – USA – NEMA – Lites Midget Car Series

Sycamore Speedway – Maple Park, IL – USA – Badger Midget Auto Racing Association

Tri-City Motor Speedway – Auburn, MI – USA – Great Lakes Super Sprints

Tri-City Motor Speedway – Auburn, MI – USA – Michigan Traditional Sprints

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi – Allstar Midgets

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi – Outlaw Sprints

Waynesfield Raceway Park – Waynesfield, OH – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Season Championship

Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – USA – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series / UMSS – Traditional Sprint Car Series

Sunday September 2, 2018

141 Speedway – Francis Creek, WI – USA – Interstate Racing Association

35 Raceway – Frankfort, OH – USA – Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association

Angell Park Speedway – Sun Prairie, WI – USA – Badger Midget Auto Racing Association – Kevin Doty Classic

Angell Park Speedway – Sun Prairie, WI – USA – UMSS – Traditional Sprint Car Series / Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series

Bedford Speedway – Bedford, PA – USA – Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series

Brighton Speedway – Brighton, ONT – CAN – Southern Ontario Sprints

Calistoga Speedway – Calistoga, CA – USA – USAC – CRA Sprint Car Championship – Louie Vermeil Classic / California Sprint Week

Calistoga Speedway – Calistoga, CA – USA – USAC – Western States Midget Championship – Louie Vermeil Classic

Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ – USA – USAC – Southwest Sprint Car Championship – Hank Arnold Memorial

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – West Haven, VT – USA – Sprint Cars of New England

DuQuoin State Fairgrounds – DuQuoin, IL – USA – USAC – Silver Crown Championship

Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – RaceSaver IMCA Sprint Nationals

Electric City Speedway – Great Falls, MT – USA – NSA 360 Sprint Cars

Golden Triangle Raceway Park – Beaumont, TX – USA – Southern United Sprints

Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series

Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – USA – Summer Thunder Series

Greenville Speedway – Greenville, MS – USA – Mid-South Sprint Car Association

Humberstone Speedway – Port Colborne, ONT – CAN – Action Sprint Tour

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – Midwest Sprint Touring Series – $10,000 to Win

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – NSL – Non-Wing Sprint Cars

Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Vince Osman Memorial / Season Championship

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – ASCS – National Tour / ASCS – Warrior Region

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – POWRi – National Midget Series / POWRi – West Midget Series

Nodak Speedway – Minot, ND – USA – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association / Canadian-American Outlaw Sprint Series

Oswego Speedway – Oswego, NY – USA – 350 Super Modified Atlantic Charter

Oswego Speedway – Oswego, NY – USA – Small Block Supermodifieds – Classic 75

Oswego Speedway – Oswego, NY – USA – Supermodifieds – International Classic 200

Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK – USA – USAC Wingless Sprints Oklahoma

RPM Speedway – Crandall, TX – USA – POWRi – Elite Sprint Car Series

Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, PA – USA – Patriot Sprint Tour

Show Low Speedway Park – Show Low, AZ – USA – ASCS – Southwest Region

South Texas Speedway – Corpus Christi, TX – USA – ASCS – Gulf South Region

Southern New Mexico Speedway – Las Cruces, NM – USA – New Mexico Motor Racing Association

Spoon River Speedway – Canton, IL – USA – USAC – IMRA Speed2 Midget Series

Talladega Short Track – Eastaboga, AL – USA – United Sprint Car Series

Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Series

Utica-Rome Speedway – Vernon, NY – USA – Empire Super Sprints

Wayne County Speedway – Orrville, OH – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Pete Jacobs Memorial

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Super Sportsman – Billy Kimmel Memorial

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Billy Kimmel Memorial

Sunday September 3, 2018

Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – USA – World of Outlaws

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – USAC – CRA Sprint Car Championship – California Sprint Week

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Labor Day Classic

Rocky Mountain Raceway – West Valley City, UT – USA – Focus Midgets

Wagner Speedway – Wagner, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Weedsport Speedway – Weedsport, NY – USA – Empire Super Sprints