Fine Touch Collision Returns as CSCN Rookie of the Nationals Award Presenter

From Tommy Goudge

OHSWEKEN, Ontario (September 8, 2018) – Ohsweken Speedway officials are pleased to announce the return of Fine Touch Collision as sponsor of a cash award at the Arrow Express Canadian Sprint Car Nationals presented by Nitro 54 Variety on September 15.

The Rookie of the Nationals Award presented by Fine Touch Collision includes a $500 CAD cash prize for the highest-finishing driver who is competing in the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals for the first time. Eight of the 61 drivers on the pre-entry list are currently eligible for the award, including Jacob Dykstra (Port Colborne, Ontario – Ohsweken Speedway), Scott Burk (Charing Cross, Ontario – Ohsweken Speedway), Dan Nanticoke (Ohsweken, Ontario – Ohsweken Speedway), Mack DeMan (Toronto, Ontario – Ohsweken Speedway), Michael Summers (Warsaw, Indiana – Great Lakes Super Sprints), Scott Goodrich (Middletown, New York – Patriot Sprint Tour), Barry Dunn (Aylmer, Ontario – Ohsweken Speedway), and Billy VanInwegen (Sparrowbush, New York – Empire Super Sprints).

Previous winners of the award include Coleman Gulick (2016), and Davie Franek (2017). Many other cash prizes are also be available, including $10,000 USD for Saturday’s A-Feature winner, and a minimum $1,000 USD for every Saturday night A-Feature starter; visit www.ohswekenspeedway.com for more information about the purse and cash awards available during the 14th Annual Canadian Sprint Car Nationals weekend.

About Fine Touch Collision: Proudly serving the London area since 1985, Fine Touch Collision provides quality collision repairs and auto body painting. Offering free drive-in computerized estimates, or by appointment at your home or office, the staff at Fine Touch are insurance collision claims specialists for import and domestic vehicles, and lifetime collision repair warranty. Fine Touch Collision – where great friendships are made by accidents! Visit them at 31 Emery Street West in London, Ontario, call them at 519-432-1953, and visit their website at www.FineTouchCollision.com