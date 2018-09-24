Poirier Wins ESS/SCONE Event at Airborne Park Speedway

Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints / Sprint Cars of New England
Airborne Park Speedway
Plattsburgh, NY
Sunday September 23, 2018
Heat Race #1:
1. 28FM – Steve Poirier
2. 87 – Jason Barney
3. 88 – Alain Bergeron
4. 55 – Alex Vigneault
5. 7X – Dan Douville
6. 91 – Scott Holcomb
7. 3G – Dale Gosselin
8. 33 – Lacey Hanson
Heat Race #2:
1. 45 – Chuck Hebing
2. 10 – Jeff Cook
3. 61 – Will Hull
4. 8 – Adam Pierson
5. 71 – Dylan Cook
6. 16L – Roger Levesque
Heat Race #3:
1. 90 – Matt Tanner
2. 56D – Billy VanInwegen
3. 88C – Chad Miller
4. 36 – Matt Billings
5. 73 – Jake Williams
6. 98 – Paul Pekkonen
7. 24 – Jordan Fornwalt
8. 76SD – Sean Durand
Dash:
1. 88 – Alain Bergeron
2. 56D – Billy VanInwegen
3. 87 – Jason Barney
4. 33 – Lacey Hanson
5. 61 – Will Hull
6. 76SD – Sean Durand
Feature:
1. 28FM – Steve Poirier
2. 45 – Chuck Hebing
3. 90 – Matt Tanner
4. 10 – Jeff Cook
5. 56D – Billy VanInwegen
6. 87 – Jason Barney
7. 55 – Alex Vigneault
8. 88 – Alain Bergeron
9. 36 – Matt Billings
10. 88C – Chad Miller
11. 8 – Adam Pierson
12. 91 – Scott Holcomb
13. 61 – Will Hull
14. 73 – Jake Williams
15. 3G – Dale Gosselin
16. 98 – Paul Pekkonen
17. 7X – Dan Douville
18. 71 – Dylan Cook
19. 33 – Lacey Hanson
20. 16L – Roger Levesque
21. 76SD – Sean Durand
22. 24 – Jordan Fornwalt