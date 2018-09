This edition of the TJSlideways.com Podcast looks east to Williams Grove Speedway for the National Open taking place on Friday and Saturday. DirtTrackDigest.com and Area Auto Racing News writer Neal Wilt takes a moment to help preview the race. Brock Zearfoss also recaps his route to 410 sprint car racing, branching out from racing in Central Pa, and what the future might have in store for one of the rising stars in the sprint car ranks.