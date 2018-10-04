CRSA Back In Action With Purse Increase

By Toby Lagrange

Sodus, NY – The SuperGen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series returns to action on October 5th at the Thunder Mountain Speedway for the season finale. The event will see the two drivers battle it out for the points title and other battle it out for their final positions.

Mike Emhof Motorsports has again enhanced the purse for Friday night’s season finale. All CRSA Sprint Car Series racers and any 305 Sprint Car that is RaceSaver sealed and documented are eligible to compete.

The A-Main winner will receive $1,000 with second place earning $500. The season finale will also pay $160 to start. Positions second through sixth have also been increased. The event is a regular point paying event for the overall CRSA championship and will also count towards the Algonkin Motel Mini-Series.

The 2018 CRSA Sprint Car Series/Patriot Sprint Tour Awards Banquet will be held on Friday evening November 16th at the Vernon Downs Hotel and Casino. Further details on the awards banquet will be released soon.

Mike Emhof Motorsports offers parts, tires and fuel for Sprint Car racers. From micro sprints, to full size sprint cars, Mike Emhof Motorsports can meet your parts requests. For more information on the purchasing of Sprint Car parts, be sure to contact Mike at 585-370-6495 and visit them on the web at www.mikeemhofmotorsports.com.

For more information on the Thunder Mountain Speedway, please visit their website at www.thundermtnspeedway.net or visit them on Facebook. For more information on the Short Track Super Nationals please visit their website at www.bdmotorsportsmedia.com or visit them on Facebook.

Please visit the SuperGen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series online at www.crsasprints.com, on Facebook (CRSA Sprints) and on Twitter (@CRSAsprints).

The Super Gen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series recognizes the following marketing partners for the 2018 season: SuperGen Products, Champion Power Equipment, Hoosier Racing Tire, A-Verdi Storage Containers, Hennessy Wine & Liquor, Kennedy’s Towing, CNY Power Sports, Prestige Pool & Spa, Johnny’s Service Center, Chuck Alessi Plumbing & Heating, Neiger’s Service Center, Just Signs & Designs, Ruggles World of Autobody & Graphics, ProFab Engineering, Magsarus Ignitions, Mike Emhof Motorsports, Powder Tech Powder Coating, Maguire Family of Dealerships.