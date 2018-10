From John Lemon

Tulsa Okla. (10/11/2018) – Heavy rain on Tuesday and the forecast for more rain has forced the cancellation of this Saturday’s Ameri-Flex / OCRS show at the Caney Valley Speedway in Caney Kansas. This event will not be made up.

NOTE:

As of this notice, racing is still on for Sunday’s 2nd Annual Salute to State Fair Speedway at Red Dirt Raceway. Check back for additional updates as we will report on that events status as details warrant.