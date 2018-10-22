POWRi West Sooner Series Wraps up with Creek County’s Fall Fling!

By Lonnie Wheatley

TULSA, Okla. (October 22, 2018) – The Sooner Series portion of the Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget Midget League presented by Executive Concrete NWA wraps up the 2018 season with this weekend’s “Fall Fling” at Sapulpa, Oklahoma’s Creek County Speedway.

The two-day event run in conjunction with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour takes place on Friday and Saturday with racing action going green at 7:00 p.m. on both nights.

While it concludes the Sooner Series slate of events, the overall POWRi West Midget League finishes out the season along with the POWRi National Midgets at Kennedale Speedway Park in Kennedale, TX, on November 9-10. In total, more than $12,000 in points fund money is up for grabs in the POWRi West Midget League and POWRi West Sooner Series action for 2018.

Springfield, Missouri’s Kory Schudy is leading the way in both the overall POWRi West Midget League points as well as the Sooner Series standings.

Schudy holds a substantial lead in overall POWRi West points over Sand Springs’ 14-year-old Hank Davis with Nixa, Missouri’s Wesley Smith and the Broken Arrow duo of Hannah Adair and Hunter Fischer rounding out the current top five. Adair sits second in Sooner Series points behind Schudy followed by Trey Marcham and Blake Edwards with Fischer and Bixby’s Cannon McIntosh tied for fifth.

In total, 15 different drivers have picked off at least on POWRi West feature win through 22 events this season with Broken Arrow’s Jonathan Beason leading the way with three triumphs.

Alex Sewell and Jason McDougal split POWRi West victory honors during the 2016 edition of Creek County Speedway’s “Fall Fling” before last year’s event fell victim to inclement weather.

In addition to Lucas Oil and Executive Concrete NWA, additional POWRi West Midget League supporting sponsors include Two-Eight Drilling, American Discount Auto Care, R&M Race Trailer and A1 Machine.

Contingency sponsors include Smith Ti (Heat One), Keizer Wheels (Heat Two), Saldana Products (Heat Three), Rod End Supply (Heat Four), Pyrotech (Heat Five), BOSS Performance (High Point Driver), MPI “Official Steering Wheel” of POWRi West, Esslinger Engineering Performance Award (top-finishing Esslinger entry), and the MyChron Tom/AIM bonus of $300 (1st), $150 (2nd) and $50.

Creek County Speedway is located near Sapulpa, OK, off of I-44 Exit 211 then west one mile on U.S. 66. For more information, contact the track at 918-693-7223 or check online at http://www.creekcountyspeedway.co/.

Current Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget League presented by Executive Concrete NWA Top Ten in Points: 1. Kory Schudy (Springfield, MO) 5,230, 2. Hank Davis (Sand Springs, OK) 4,020, 3. Wesley Smith (Nixa, MO) 3,500, 4. Hannah Adair (Broken Arrow, OK) 3,310, 5. Hunter Fischer (Broken Arrow, OK) 2,660, 6. Cannon McIntosh (Bixby, OK) 2,430, 7. Blake Edwards (Claremore, OK) 2,270, 8. Zach Daum (Pocahontas, IL) 2,140, 9. A.J. Burns (Norman, OK) 2,100, 10. Karter Sarff (Mason City, IL) 2,020.

Current POWRi West Midget League Sooner Series Top Ten in Points: 1. Kory Schudy (Springfield, MO) 2,050, 2. Hannah Adair (Broken Arrow, OK) 1,540, 3. Trey Marcham (Newcastle, OK) 1,220, 4. Blake Edwards (Claremore, OK) 1,210, 5. (tie) Hunter Fischer (Broken Arrow, OK) and Cannon McIntosh (Bixby, OK) 1,200, 7. (tie) Doug McCune (Colleyville, TX) and Hank Davis (Sand Springs, OK) 1,070, 9. Wesley Smith (Nixa, MO) 1,050, 10. Brendon Wiseley (Sand Springs, OK) 1,040.

The Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget League presented by Executive Concrete NWA is slated for 29 nights of competition at 13 different tracks throughout Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Texas. The POWRi West Sooner Series consists of the dozen events in the state of Oklahoma.

More information regarding the POWRi West Midget League is available at http://www.powri.com/ and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PowRiWest/.