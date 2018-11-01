Allstar Performance Event List: November 1 – 4, 2018

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place November 1 – 4, 2018 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Thursday November 1, 2018

the Dirt Track at Charlotte – Concord, NC – World of Outlaws – World Finals

Friday November 2, 2018

Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship / USAC – CRA Sprint Car Championship – Western World Classic

Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ – USAC – Southwest Sprint Car Championship

Bridgeport Speedway – Bridgeport, NJ – United Racing Club – Big Track Classic

Stockton Dirt Track – Stockton, CA – Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour

Stockton Dirt Track – Stockton, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

the Dirt Track at Charlotte – Concord, NC – World of Outlaws – World Finals

Saturday November 3, 2018

Accord Speedway – Accord, NY – Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars

Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship / USAC – CRA Sprint Car Championship – Western World Classic

Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ – USAC – Southwest Sprint Car Championship

Bridgeport Speedway – Bridgeport, NJ – United Racing Club – Big Track Classic

Hi-Tec Oils Speedway – Toowoomba, VIC – Midget Cars

Hi-Tec Oils Speedway – Toowoomba, VIC – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship

Irwindale Speedway – Irwindale, CA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Lismore Speedway – Lismore, NSW – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Macs Speedway – Palmyra, QLD – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Mildura Speedway – Mildura, VIC – Australian Sprintcar Allstars

Mildura Speedway – Mildura, VIC – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Nyora Raceway – Nyora, VIC – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Nyora Wingless Nationals

Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, VIC – SRA Eureka Sprintcar Series

Route 45 Raceway – Flora, IL – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Stockton Dirt Track – Stockton, CA – King of the West Sprint Car Series – Tribute to Gary Patterson

Stockton Dirt Track – Stockton, CA – Sprint Car Challenge Tour – Tribute to Gary Patterson

the Dirt Track at Charlotte – Concord, NC – World of Outlaws – World Finals

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – Midget Cars

Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Sunday November 4, 2018

Kern County Speedway – Bakersfield, CA – King of the Wing Sprint Car Series

Nyora Raceway – Nyora, VIC – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Nyora Wingless Nationals

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – Mid-South Sprint Car Association

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – United Sprint Car Series – USCS Fall Nationals