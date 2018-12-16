2019 RULE CHANGES FOR USAC/CRA, SOUTHWEST, AND WEST COAST SPRINT CARS

By Lance Jennings

DECEMBER 14, 2018… Officials with the Western Office of the United States Auto Club (USAC) have issued a list of changes for competition with the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Cars, Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Cars, and USAC West Coast Sprint Cars in 2019.

COCKPIT ADJUSTABLE SUSPENSION PARTS: After a one year hiatus, cockpit adjustable suspension parts are returning to the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Cars. In 2019, cockpit adjustable suspension parts WILL BE ALLOWED with the Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest AND USAC West Coast Sprint Cars.

GUARANTEED TIME IN WORK AREA: When there are five laps or less remaining in the feature event, there is now no guaranteed time in the work area. This applies to the AMSOIL USAC/CRA, Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest, and USAC West Coast Sprint Cars.

FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS: Front Axle Tether Systems ARE MANDATORY FOR ALL CARS in USAC Sprint Car competition. The tether system includes two straps to the chassis and one strap from king pin to king pin.

FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS: Full containment seats ARE MANDATORY FOR ALL CARS in USAC Sprint Car competition.

CHASSIS: Chassis requirements and specifications will remain the same as stated in thee 2018 rule book.

PROVISIONALS: Based on Car Entrant points, competitors with the AMSOIL USAC/CRA and Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Cars will get 2 provisionals for the 2019 season. Car Owners MUST BE MEMBERS in order to receive Car Entrant points and no more than 2 provisionals will be available per night.

The USAC Western Awards Banquet will be held Saturday, February 16th at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino is located at 129 East Fremont Street and more details are coming soon.