POWRi Lucas Oil National Midgets Release Stacked 2019 Schedule

From POWRi

Belleville, IL – After a banner 2018 season, which concluded with first-time driver and owner champions, the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League, has set its sights on 2019. An action-packed schedule dotted with historic outings, traditional stops, and first-time events, 2019 is sure to be another thrilling year.

Set to open the season with a bang, the Sixth Annual Turnpike Challenge will now see four nights of racing in a row. A thrilling and star-studded yearly event, the Turnpike Challenge has been a pinnacle match up of National versus West competition in the racing hotbeds of Oklahoma. Beginning at Creek County Speedway on Thursday, March 21st, the National Midgets will spar with the POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League for night one of four. I-44 Riverside Speedway is set to host Friday and Saturday night with Port City Raceway rounding out the Turnpike Challenge. In previous years, Christopher Bell has won all but one weekend of the Turnpike Challenge, bringing his win tally of finale night victories to a total of five. Jason McDougal took the finale the year that Bell wasn’t present due to NASCAR commitments.

Friday, April 5th and Saturday, April 6th will feature the Inaugural Kansas Midget Nationals at Humboldt Speedway, a track frequented by the POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League, but in 2019 will see its first showing of the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League.

The Missouri Mid-State Midget Nationals, a fan-favorite doubleheader weekend, will kick off the month of May at Valley Speedway on May 3rd and round out the weekend with the annual appearance at the title-sponsor owned Lucas Oil Speedway, labeled the “Diamond of Dirt Tracks,” on May 4th. The Missouri Mid-State Midget Nationals will showcase the best of the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League, the POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League, and the POWRi Lucas Oil Valley Outlaw Midget Series.

The Eighth Annual POWRi Illinois SPEED Week will again host five nights of racing. A crown jewel in its own right, POWRi Illinois SPEED Week displays some of the best midget racing in the United States attracting drivers from around the world. Belle-Clair Speedway will anchor POWRi Illinois SPEED Week on Wednesday, June 12th as the opening act. The League will then head to Fayette County Speedway for night two on Thursday, June 13th and then to Jacksonville Speedway on Friday, June 14th before Macon Speedway on Saturday, June 15th. POWRi Illinois SPEED Week will conclude on Sunday, June 16th at Lincoln Speedway.

What has quickly become a staple in the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League schedule, Valley Speedway will again host the Third Annual Thunder in the Valley on July 12th and 13th. New for 2019, the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League will head to Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex on Sunday, July 14th to round out the weekend.

New for 2019, the League will run alongside the World of Outlaws on Sunday, April 28th at Jacksonville Speedway. The first of three visits, Jacksonville Speedway will host a night of POWRi Illinois SPEED Week, as well as the annual Herb Barlow Memorial near the end of the season.

A fan-thrilling favorite, Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 will host the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League alongside the World of Outlaws in April, and again for the Iron Man weekend doubleheader on August 2nd and 3rd.

Rich in heritage and tradition, Angell Park Speedway will host the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League on Sunday, July 7th for the 38th Annual Pepsi Nationals. Saturday, July 6th the League will run at Fairbury American Legion Speedway before making the drive north to “The Prairie.”

2019 will continue to be dotted with key events of the League’s traditional schedule, including the Camfield Memorial at Macon Speedway on Saturday, August 17th, the Knepper Memorial at Belle-Clair Speedway on Friday, April 26th, and the Charlene Meents Memorial on Friday, October 11th.

Returning after an action-packed inaugural showing, the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League will partake in the LOS Sprint Car Nationals at Lake Ozark Speedway during Labor Day weekend.

Rounding out the season, Creek County Speedway will host the Season Championship/Fall Fling for both the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League and the POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League.

For further information, visit www.powri.com, “Like” POWRi on Facebook and follow @POWRi_Racing on Twitter.

2019 POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League

Thur, March 21 Creek County Speedway

Fri, March 22 I-44 Speedway

Sat, March 23 I-44 Speedway

Sun, March 24 Port City Raceway

Fri, April 5 Humboldt Speedway

Sat April 6 Humboldt Speedway

Fri, April 26 Belle-Clair Speedway

Sat, April 27 I-55 Raceway

Sun, April 28 Jacksonville Speedway

Fri, May 3* Valley Speedway

Sat, May 4* Lucas Oil Speedway

Fri, May 10 Belle-Clair Speedway

Sat, May 11 Macon Speedway

Fri, May 24* Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex

Sat, May 25* Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex

Sun, May 26* Lake Ozarks Speedway

Wed, June 12 Belle-Clair Speedway

Thur, June 13 Fayette County Speedway

Fri, June 14 Jacksonville Speedway

Sat, June 15 Macon Speedway

Sun, June 16 Lincoln Speedway

Sun, June 30 Lincoln Speedway

Sat, July 6 Fairbury Speedway

Sun, July 7 Angell Park Speedway

Fri, July 12* Valley Speedway

Sat, July 13* Valley Speedway

Sun, July 14* Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex

Fri, Aug 2* I-55 Raceway

Sat, Aug 3* I-55 Raceway

Thur, Aug 15 Fairbury Speedway

Fri, Aug 16 Lincoln Speedway

Sat, Aug 17 Macon Speedway

Sat, Aug 31* Lake Ozarks Speedway

Sun, Sept 1* Lake Ozarks Speedway

Fri, Sept 6 Jacksonville Speedway

Sat, Sept 7 Spoon River Speedway

Fri, Sept 20 Belle-Clair Speedway

Sat Sept 21 Macon Speedway

Fri, Oct 11 Belle-Clair Speedway

Sat, Oct 12 Southern Illinois Raceway

Fri, Oct 25* Creek County Speedway

Sat, Oct 26* Creek County Speedway

Fri, Nov 29 Vado Speedway Park

Sat, Nov 30 Vado Speedway Park