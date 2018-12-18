ASCS Gulf South Region Set For 18th Season In 2019

From Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (December 17, 2018) — Returning once more with the backing of Griffith Truck and Equipment, the ASCS Gulf South Region has released their tentative lineup for the 2019 season.

Consisting of 19 events so far, with a pair of TBA’s in the mix, a dozen night s of racing are set to take place in Texas. It’s primary hub of action for several years, the series will see an expansion to the east with the ASCS Gulf South Region moving back into the state of Louisiana as five nights of racing are set to take place in the “Pelican State” with the series also dipping back into Mississippi for a pair of night with the ASCS Mid-South Region.

For shows in the “Lone Star State” Golden Triangle Raceway Park in Beaumont, Texas takes the largest share of events with five. Texana Raceway Park in Edna, Texas will go green twice with Heart O’ Texas Speedway (Waco, Texas), Lone Star Speedway (Kilgore, Texas), and the Devil’s Bowl Speedway (Mesquite, Texas) all taking a single date.

In Louisiana, Thunder Valley Speedway returns to the lineup for the first time since 2005 with a trio of events. Not seeing ASCS events since 2012, Chatham Speedway in Chatham, La. is back on the lineup twice

The series trip to Mississippi will land at Jackson Motor Speedway in Byram, Miss.

The 2019 run for the Griffith Truck and Equipment ASCS Gulf South Region is the series 18th season of competition and will be headed by Bruce Griffith, Jr. Questions regarding scheduling can be directed to Bruce by calling (713) 202-7131.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

2019 ASCS Gulf South Regional Lineup

Date – Track – City, State

4/6/2019-Golden Triangle Raceway Park – Beaumont, TX

4/13/2019-Texana Raceway Park – Edna, TX

4/20/2019-Thunder Valley Speedway – Glenmora, LA

4/26/2019-Jackson Motor Speedway – Byram, MS

4/27/2019-Jackson Motor Speedway – Byram, MS

5/3/2019-Heart O’ Texas Speedway – Waco, TX

5/4/2019-TBA – Tba, TX

5/25/2019-Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX

5/26/2019-Lone Star Speedway – Kilgore, TX

6/8/2019-Chatham Speedway – Chatham, LA

6/15/2019-Thunder Valley Speedway – Glenmora, LA

6/29/2019-Golden Triangle Raceway Park – Beaumont, TX

7/20/2019-Golden Triangle Raceway Park – Beaumont, TX

7/27/2019-Texana Raceway Park – Edna, TX

8/17/2019-Golden Triangle Raceway Park – Beaumont, TX

8/24/2019-TBA – Tba, TX

9/7/2019-Golden Triangle Raceway Park – Beaumont, TX

9/21/2019-Chatham Speedway – Chatham, LA

10/12/2019-Thunder Valley Speedway – Glenmora, LA