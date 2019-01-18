Photo Gallery: 2019 Chili Bowl Nationals Thursday Preliminary Event Chili Bowl Nationals, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, Top Features Shannon McQueen (Serena Dalhamer photo) Shane Golobic (Serena Dalhamer photo) Shannon McQueen (Serena Dalhamer photo) Shane Golobic, Christopher Bell, and CJ Leary (Serena Dalhamer photo) Dalton Camfield (10C) and Matt Sherrell (2D) (Serena Dalhamer photo) CJ Leary (Serena Dalhamer photo) Kyle Cummins (1G) and Kevin Bayer (91K) (Serena Dalhamer photo McKenna Haase (Serena Dalhamer photo) Related Stories: Bell Holds Off Late Challenge by Golobic to Win Chili Bowl Preliminary Feature Bell Blasts to Victory With Commanding Performance Thursday at the Chili Bowl Coons wins Thursday night feature at the Chili Bowl Swindell wins VIROC Race of Champions Swindell Dominates River Spirit Qualifying Night Chili Bowl NationalsPhoto Gallery